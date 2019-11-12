Sports shorts

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Listed below are Tuesday’s quarterfinal eight-man football scores and semifinal matchups. The official times and locations for Monday’s semifinals had not yet been released by the NSAA by press time. Check Thursday’s Telegraph for time and locations of those games.
Class D1
Quarterfinal
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Arcadia-Loup City 30
Burwell 71, Cambridge 48
Cross County 36, Tri County 12
Osceola-High Plains 28, Howells/Dodge 14
Monday’s semifinal matchups
Dundy County-Stratton vs. Burwell
Cross County vs. Osceola-High Plains
Class D2
Quarterfinal
Falls City Sacred Heart 36, Bloomfield 0
Humphrey St. Francis 64, Plainview 20
Overton 22, Central Valley 14
Pleasanton 34, Twin Loup 24
Monday’s semifinal matchups
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis
Overton vs. Pleasanton
