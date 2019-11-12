Sports shorts

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Listed below are Tuesday’s quarterfinal eight-man football scores and semifinal matchups. The official times and locations for Monday’s semifinals had not yet been released by the NSAA by press time. Check Thursday’s Telegraph for time and locations of those games.

Class D1

Quarterfinal

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Arcadia-Loup City 30

Burwell 71, Cambridge 48

Cross County 36, Tri County 12

Osceola-High Plains 28, Howells/Dodge 14

Monday’s semifinal matchups

Dundy County-Stratton vs. Burwell

Cross County vs. Osceola-High Plains

 

Class D2

Quarterfinal

Falls City Sacred Heart 36, Bloomfield 0

Humphrey St. Francis 64, Plainview 20

Overton 22, Central Valley 14

Pleasanton 34, Twin Loup 24

Monday’s semifinal matchups

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis

Overton vs. Pleasanton

