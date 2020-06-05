Midwest Championship Fighting’s Russ Jones has never had to postpone a fight before. Everyone knows that Jones will put on a show no matter what. He didn’t even cancel a fight when a fighter broke his leg on the way to the octagon for the main event.
Jones was going to have to change the date this year. It couldn’t be avoided. St. Paddy’s Beatdown, one of two annual events MCF puts on every year, was on hold for the time being due to COVID-19.
Anyone who knows Jones and knows MCF understands that these setbacks aren’t permanent. Eventually, St. Paddy’s Beatdown will happen.
“It hasn’t been much of a challenge,” Jones said. “I put it on hold. The fans are all pretty good. Not many people wanted refunds because they know I will do a show at some point. I’ve given out refunds to the people who wanted them.”
The only question at this point is when it will happen. The make-up date was set for Saturday, nearly two and a half months after St. Paddy’s Beatdown’s original date of March 20. That’s no longer the case, as combat sports are still prohibited in Nebraska.
Jones said he has reached out to the Nebraska Athletic Commission multiple times to try and get permission to continue MMA fights in the state, but hasn’t had any luck.
“We’re exploring what our options are,” he said. “There is movement. It’s behind the scenes to try and figure out what movement we can make to make this thing work.”
Jones said when it comes to putting on the fights today, the safety of those involved has to come first.
“You’re looking at the safety of the fighters,” Jones said. “That’s what they’re doing in Vegas right now. They’re not doing it in front of crowds, they’re doing it in front of a controlled environment.”
Jones said St. Paddy’s Beatdown will need a crowd whenever they can move forward with the fight, which means they will have to look out for the safety of the fans as well. He said the organization would need to follow government guidelines to ensure the safety of all those involved. That potentially means COVID-19 testing for the fighters, and requiring masks for the fans in attendance.
“I would do whatever the governor told me I had to do to have a fight,” Jones said. “Right now the governor’s telling me I can’t have a fight.”
St. Paddy’s Beatdown will happen one way or another. It could be at the end of the month. It could even be at the end of the summer. Jones said he’s going to put on a show. He said some of the fighters are eager to get back into the octagon and ready to fight again.
“The guys that reached out to me, they all want to fight,” Jones said. “They’re tired of being cooped up and they want to go.”
