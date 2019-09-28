HERSHEY — It was a signature St. Pat’s win on Friday.
The Irish (2-3) followed a familiar formula of stout defense and a physical rushing attack en route to a 41-0 victory over their Lincoln County rival and district foe Hershey (1-4).
St. Pat’s — which won for the second straight week — unofficially racked up 355 total yards, 322 coming on the ground, compared to just 145 total yards for Hershey.
For the Irish, the two-pronged rushing attack of Charles Aufdenkamp and Gaven Nutter led the way. Aufdenkamp carried the ball 25 times for 150 yards and four touchdowns, while Nutter added 133 yards and one touchdown on 23 attempts. Irish quarterback Dolan Branch toted the ball eight times for 35 yards, while throwing for 32 yards on 3-of-9 passing.
A key stat for St. Pat’s was zero turnovers after five last week in a 21-7 win over Gibbon. Another key zero was put up by the Irish defense, which after allowing a combined 80 points in three losses to begin the season has yielded just seven points over the last two weeks. The lone score allowed came on a broken play in which the Gibbon running back fumbled the ball, but got a favorable bounce to himself and raced 80 yards.
The Irish set the tone right away on Friday, taking their first possession down the field with a steady dose of Aufdenkamp and Nutter. Aufdenkamp found the end zone for the first of his four scores on a 1-yard plunge for six. Aufdenkamp found pay-dirt twice more in the first half on runs of four and two yards.
The latter of Audfenkamp’s first-half touchdowns came after Jack Heiss intercepted Hershey quarterback Bryce Butterfield on the St. Pat’s 33-yard line.
The Irish quelled any ideas of a Hershey comeback by scoring on a 14-play drive that took over six minutes off the clock. Nutter punctuated the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, giving the Irish a 27-0 lead.
Aufdenkamp and Heiss each had 2-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.
With time winding down and Hershey driving, Sawyer McGill preserved the Irish shutout by batting down a Butterfield pass as time expired.
Butterfield finished 6-of-17 passing for 100 yards, while Nate Andresen led Hershey in rushing with 19 yards on three attempts.
Up next on Friday, St. Pat’s hosts Bridgeport, while Hershey is scheduled to play Southern Valley. However, that game may be in jeopardy considering Southern Valley has had to forfeit its last two games.
St. Pat’s (2-3) 7 13 7 14 — 41
Hershey (1-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
S: Charles Aufdenkamp 1 run (Alex Davies PAT good)
S: Aufdenkamp 4 run (2-point try no good)
S: Aufdenkamp 2 run (Davies PAT good)
S: Gaven Nutter 3 run (Davies PAT good)
S: Aufdenkamp 2 run (Davies PAT good)
S: Jack Heiss 2 run (Will Moats PAT good)
