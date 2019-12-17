St. Pat’s boys remain unbeaten, top previously undefeated Ogallala 72-61

Do they have your attention now?
Folks around the state may want to take notice of the St. Pat’s Irish, who improved to 6-0 on Tuesday for the first time since the 2014-15 season when they began 9-0 and finished 22-3.
St. Pat’s (6-0) drained 10 3-pointers and overcame a game-high 28 points from Ogallala’s Carter Brown for a 72-61 win in an electric atmosphere at McGahan Activities Center in North Platte.
Jack Heiss made six 3s and scored a team-high 22 points for the Irish, Logan O’Malley connected on the other four St. Pat’s triples and had 18, Alex Davies added 11 and Dolan Branch had nine.
Class C1 No. 2 Ogallala (3-1) lost in the regular season for the first time since Feb. 9, 2018, and first time under second-year head coach Andy Gillen. Last season, the Indians went 28-1, finishing third in Class C1.
On a night where two teams fought hard for 32 minutes, and both fan bases were into it from the opening tip, St. Pat’s head coach Bill O’Malley summed it up best.
"That was a fun game" he said with a grin outside the Irish locker room. "I thought to myself at one point, even if (Ogallala) had come back, I’d still have to tell (Gillen) that was a great game."
Just like the fans, the Irish were ready to go from the very start, jumping out to an early 17-9 lead after both team made three 3s apiece in the opening eight minutes.
Heiss put the green and gold up 19-12 on a slashing drive to the hoop at the 6:16 mark, which turned into a 23-14 lead, prompting a full timeout by Gillen.
"I was really pleased with how we started out, because I just didn’t know what our state of mind would be," O’Malley said. "What (the coaches) tried to emphasize was to come out and play with good energy and intensity, which we did."
Brown momentarily silenced the home faithful with an athletic move to the bucket and a tough finish in traffic for an and-1.
Moments later, Branch outhustled an Ogallala player to a 50-50 ball, gained possession, leading to a layup, putting the Irish up 25-17 with 3:15 remaining before halftime. Branch again outworked the opposition to the ball minutes later, this time kicking it out to Logan O’Malley who drained a corner 3, giving St. Pat’s a 33-23 lead with 45 seconds left before the break.
The Indians took full advantage of that time, scoring the final six points of the half, trimming the Irish lead to 33-29.
It was Groundhog’s Day for St. Pat’s in the third quarter, which just like the first saw Heiss hit two 3s and O’Malley one as the two teams each scored 18-apiece, for an Irish lead of 51-47 after three quarters.
Brown spurred the Indians in the fourth, scoring 11 points in the final frame, but the Irish held on despite going 7-of-17 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 10-of-26 for the game. However, Ogallala was only slightly better in that regard, going 13-of-22.
Trayton White, who scored three points for the Irish, secured two tough rebounds in traffic down the stretch, helping his team hold on.
"They made a few runs at us in the second half and got it close, but each time they did I thought we didn’t panic and were able to made some plays," O’Malley said. "The intensity we started out with afforded us an opportunity to win, and the kids played really hard and it was a well-earned victory."
Ogallala (3-1) 12 17 18 14—61
St. Pat’s (6-0) 17 16 18 21—72
O: Carter Brown 28, Adam Kroeger 17, Quenten Gillen 14, Jeron Gager 2.
S: Jack Heiss 22, Logan O’Malley 18, Alex Davies 11, Dolan Branch 9, Charles Aufdenkamp 6, Trayton White 3, Corby Condon 3.
GIRLS
Ogallala 51,
St. Pat’s 34
Ogallala got a game-high 18 points from Taeryn Trumper, rode a fast start and held Class D1 No. 9 St. Pat’s to its lowest offensive output of the season in a 51-34 victory.
The undefeated Indians (5-0) built a 16-6 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Irish (4-2) cut the margin to as little as six on a layup from freshman Tonja Heirigs, but that’s as close as they’d get.
Heirigs led the Irish in scoring with nine points, while Kate Stienike added eight points and nine rebounds.
Tuesday’s loss snapped a four-game win streak for St. Pat’s which lost to Broken Bow on opening night before rattling off four straight.
The St. Pat’s girls and boys are back in action on Thursday at Gothenburg.
Ogallala (5-0) 15 13 13 10–51
St. Pat’s (4-2) 6 12 9 7–34
O: Taeryn Trumper 18, Gabby Caskey 9, Taylor Trumper 7, Harley Hiltibrand 5, Milan Coggins 5, Jaedy Commins 4, Sierra Knaub 2, Kaylee Wach 1.
S: Tonja Heirigs 9, Kate Stienike 8, Kinsey Skillstad 5, Kinsey Folchert 4, Julie Slattery 3, Graci Castillo 3, Jenna Kimberling 2.
