LINCOLN — Top-seeded St. Pat’s made their first state tourney appearance since 2014 and earned their first state win since 2012 on Thursday, but it didn’t come easy.
After a St. Pat’s turnover, Pleasanton’s Tyce Westland scored and got fouled to tie the game 46-46, with a chance to take the lead with 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation.
Instead, Westland’s foul shout clanged off the rim and the game went to overtime.
The Irish dominated the extra period, getting back-to-back steals from Charles Aufdenkamp and Jack Heiss. Aufdenkamp finished his steal with a transition layup, while Heiss was fouled. Heiss wound up going 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in the extra frame as the Irish outscored Pleasanton 11-2 in OT for the victory.
“I don’t think I’m letting out any scouting secret, but we haven’t been a very good free throw-shooting team all year,” St. Pat’s head coach Bill O’Malley said. “I turned to the coaches and said, ‘well we’ve talked about if free-throw shooting is going to cost us a game’ and if (Westland) makes that one, it probably did. To the kids’ credit they came back in overtime and hit the free throws they needed to ice it.”
Heiss finished with a game-high 19 points, Corby Condon and Aufdenkamp each had eight and Logan O’Malley added seven for St. Pat’s. The Irish finished 14-of-27 from the foul line, while Pleasanton was 10-of-14.
“It’s very gratifying,” O’Malley said. “This is the first one for this group of kids, so it really is special. The kids are super excited about it and it was well earned. Pleasanton is very athletic, physical team.”
The physicality was evident early on as a scramble for a loose ball turned into some minor pushing and words exchanged. A few sequences later, Westland was called for a technical foul after shoving Aufdenkamp after the play. When the dust settled, Westland — who was fouled on the shot — split a pair of free throws, while Heiss drained both of the technical foul shots, giving the Irish a 22-21 lead with 3:40 remaining in the second quarter.
Logan O’Malley drained a 3-pointer in the final minute of the second quarter, but Pleasanton’s Brady Klein drilled a 3 of his own at the halftime buzzer, trimming the Irish lead to 29-26.
Back-to-back Pleasanton 3s to end the third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 41-39 edge after three.
The teams went back-and-forth in the final quarter, leading to overtime and the eventual Irish victory.
With the NSAA limiting access to immediate family, media, officials and team members, the crowd was smaller than usual, but lively. Once the game tipped off, O’Malley thought it seemed fairly normal considering the circumstances with the ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
“Once the game started, it felt just like a high-stakes basketball game,” O’Malley said. “There was tremendous energy and the kids all played hard. Before the game, when we were getting to leave North Platte, there was a lot of buzz and what-ifs. I just tried to remind kids that the job we came here to do didn’t change at all.”
The job is scheduled to continue on Friday when the Irish play Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the D1 semifinals at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
LCC defeated Paxton 75-47 in their first-round matchup.
Pleasanton (20-6) 11 15 15 5 2 — 48
St. Pat’s (23-2) 8 21 10 7 11 — 57
PHS: Seth Eckel 12, Kessler Dixon 4, Tyce Westland 10, Jakson Keaschall 6, Brady Klein 7, Carter Klein 9.
NPSP: Jack Heiss 19, Corby Condon 8, Charles Aufdenkamp 8, Alex Davies 4, Will Moats 5, Trayton White 6, Logan O’Malley 7.
