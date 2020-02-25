St. Pat’s, Maxwell advance to district final

HERSHEY — The two top seeds in the Subdistrict D1-11 boys basketball tournament advanced with ease on Tuesday night.
St. Pat’s, the No. 1 seed, led by 37 points at the break and rolled to a 83-44 win over No. 4 Sandhills/Thedford in the opening semifinal game.
Second-seeded Maxwell followed with a 48-28 win over No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center to move into Thursday’s title game as well.
It will be the second between the two teams. St. Pat’s beat Maxwell 89-50 in a regular-season matchup on Dec. 12 in North Platte.
St. Pat’s 83,
Sandhills/Thedford 44
The Irish matched their second-highest scoring output of the season behind a dozen 3-pointers in the win.
Logan O’Malley hit four of his team-high five 3-pointers in the first half as St. Pat’s — with an aggressive defensive effort as well — built a 47-20 lead at the break.
"We came out with good energy and I felt we needed to (tonight)," Irish head coach Bill O’Malley said. "We came out and were able to hit some shots in the first half and get some separation. We got a number of different guys involved and different guys carried us for little stints of that first half. It puts a lot of pressure on (the opponent) if you are able to do that."
Logan O’Malley, Jack Heiss and Corby Condon all had 16 points to lead the Knights. Dolan Branch was the fourth St. Patrick’s player in double figures with 14 points.
Drew McIntosh led Sandhills/Thedford with nine points and Andrew Furrow added seven. Dane Pokorny and Tyson Stengel both chipped in with six points.
"The first half, we really played timid," Sandhills/Thedford coach Andrew Christen said. "We kind of let them push us around. We weren’t ready to be that physical. The second half we played a little more aggressively and kind of got the flow of (the Irish) offense."
Christen pointed to the third quarter where the Knights outscored the Irish 14-9 as proof of that. But in the end, St. Pat’s was too much overall.
The Irish outscored the Knights 27-10 over the final eight minutes. "I think in the third quarter (the Knights) played harder than we did," O’Malley said. "I was pleased about how our fourth quarter started because we need to carry momentum from game-to-game at this time of the year. It really felt like we got outplayed in the third quarter so it felt good to come out and start the fourth quarter well."
San/Thed. 10 10 14 10 — 44
St. Pat’s 21 26 9 27 — 83
Sandhills/Thedford: Shaydon Andersen 3, Parker Ballenger 4, Andrew Furrow 7, Matthew Dailey 4, Dane Pokorny 6, Tyson Stengel 6, Grant Ahlstrom 5, Drew McIntosh 9.
St. Pat’s: Joseph Heirigs 2, Jack Heiss 16, Logan O’Malley 16, Andrew Brosius 3, Corby Condon 16, Connor Hasenauer 3, Charles Aufdenkamp 4, Landon Lawrence 3, Alexander Davies 2, Dolan Branch 14, Caleb Munson 4.
Maxwell 48,
M-HC 28
Maywood-Hayes Center scored the first seven points of the game.
Maxwell responded with the next 23 points over the first and second quarters and never looked back to move into the sub-district title game.
The Wolves went from a man-to-man defense to a zone during the run but nothing seemed to work as Maxwell scored both from in the post and from the perimeter.
"We gave up some things (early) that we had worked on defending," Maxwell coach Brent Dinslage said. "(Maywood-Hayes Center) took advantage of it but we just stayed calm and did what we needed to do. We had some shots go in from guys who have struggled a little bit (offensively) lately and that gave us some confidence."
Jack Meyer finished with 21 points to lead the Wildcats and Connor McKeeman added 11 points.
Eli Handsaker had a team-high 10 points for Maywood-Hayes Center and Kyler Cox added nine points.
The first half was a game of runs as the Wolves scored the final nine points of the second quarter to trail just 23-16 at the break.
"We were able to regain our composure in the last little bit (of the half)," Wolves coach Kolby Hamilton said.
The Wildcats took control early in the second half with five straight points and also went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter to build a 40-19 lead.
"We talked at half about winning the first three minutes (of the third quarter)," Dinslage said. "We felt that was going to be pretty important. That seven-point (lead) wasn’t going to be quite enough and we needed to extend it again."
The Wolves made a run late in the third quarter and early into the fourth to close the deficit to 14 points. But in the end, Maxwell was able to pull away from a Maywood-Hayes Center squad that has played shorthanded for the majority of the season.
Just eight players dressed for the Wolves.
"They know they are going to have to play a lot of minutes (each game) and they are tough in that regard."
May-Hayes Cent. 7 9 7 5 — 28
Maxwell 17 6 17 8 — 48
M-HC: Coy Hale 5, Jhett Sellers 2, Kyler Cox 9, Eli Handsaker 10, Wacey Flack 1, Josh Patel 1.
Maxwell: Jack Meyer 21, Connor McKeeman 11, Michael Sandoval 6, Tate Gurciullo 6, Troy Breinig 4.
