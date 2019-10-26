St. Pat’s rushes for over 430 yards in 62-7 victory over Gordon-Rushville in regular season finale

With the playoffs around the corner, St. Pat’s left no doubt in a dominant regular season finale to put the official final touches on a district title.
The Irish (6-3) polished off their sixth consecutive victory after an 0-3 start to the season with a 62-7 thumping of Gordon-Rushville (2-7) on Friday at Knights of Columbus Field in North Platte.
If this script sounds familiar, it is.
Just last season, St. Pat’s fell in an 0-3 hole to begin the regular season before rolling off six straight heading into the postseason.
"I’ll be honest, that wasn’t exactly the plan," St. Pat’s defensive coordinator Brent Aufdenkamp joked. "Early on, we had some injuries and some kids not playing anywhere close to what we thought their potential was. But, we have great kids in this program. They believed, didn’t quit and kept battling and are the kind of kids that have grit and persevere."
Official playoff pairings hadn’t been released by press time, but the Irish know they’ll have to hit the road and will find out their opponent when its released by the NSAA on Saturday.
"We are excited to be rewarded with bonus football, and we’re excited to go on the road," St. Pat’s defensive coordinator Brent Aufdenkamp said. "This bunch of guys isn’t afraid to get in a knife fight in a phone booth. We may not be the biggest or the fastest bunch, but I’ll take this group of guys anywhere."
On Friday, St. Pat’s turned in a signature performance against Gordon-Rushville, outgaining the Mustangs 470 yards to 165. St. Pat’s gained 437 of those yards on the ground on 32 carries, good for 13.6 yards per attempt.
Defensively, the Irish posted a first-half shutout, allowing the only Mustang score in the second half when the Irish reserves were going up against Gordon-Rushville starters.
"I thought we flew around and were physical," Aufdenkamp said.
The Irish set the tone in the first half, unleashing a three-pronged ground attack.
Gaven Nutter rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on five carries, Charlie Gale added 97 yards and three touchdowns on 11 attempts and Charles Aufdenkamp rumbled for 100 yards and a touchdown on just three carries, including an 89-yard touchdown run. Aufdenkamp also had a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown — all of this in the first half to help St. Pat’s take a 48-0 lead at the break.
"We asked the kids to come out and really execute, have a performance worth a district championship, play like champions and use this as a launching pad for (the playoffs)," Aufdenkamp said. "These guys did everything we asked, and as a coach that’s all you can ask for."
After the Mustang touchdown in the third quarter, the Irish reserves scored twice more, getting a 50-yard rushing score from Will Moats and a 38-yard TD run from Zarek Branch.
St. Pat’s went a perfect 4-0 in the C2-7 district, beating out Hershey, Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville and Southern valley for the district crown.
Opponents and start time for the Class C-2 playoffs will be released by the NSAA online at nsaahome.org/football.
Gordon-Rushville (2-7) 0 0 7 0 — 7
St. Pat’s (6-3) 27 21 0 14 — 62
S: Charlie Gale 16 run (two-point try no good)
S: Charles Aufdenkamp 89 yards (Alex Davies PAT good)
S: Gaven Nutter 14 run (Davies PAT good)
S: Gale 19 run (Davies PAT good)
S: Branch 2 run (Davies PAT good)
S: Gale 17 run (Davies PAT good)
S: Aufdenkamp 35-yard interception return (Davies PAT good)
G: Kaden Vincent 3 run (PAT good)
S: Will Moats 50 run (Moats PAT good)
S: Zarek Branch 38 run (Moats PAT good)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.