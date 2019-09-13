St. Pat's splits, Broken Bow wins a pair at triangular

The Lady Irish split a pair of games in the win-loss column against Class C1 No. 9 Broken Bow and Cozad at McGahan Activities Center in North Platte on Thursday.
And like most lineups, the St. Pat’s triangular served its main event as the final act.
After Broken Bow swept both St. Pat’s and Cozad in consecutive games, the matchup that followed between the Haymakers and Lady Irish not only went the distance, but it kept fans on the edge of their seats.
"I feel like our girls were a little worn off tonight, and it showed," St. Pat’s head coach Janet Victory said. "We’ve played a lot of games this week and it catches up to you. But this team always works, doesn’t complain and never gives up. We might’ve lost to Broken Bow, but they showed heart to come back and beat Cozad."
In a game riddled with serve errors, aggressive offense and lead changes, the Lady Irish managed to hold off Cozad in three sets (25-16, 23-25, 25-16) to end the night.
Led by Jocylin Sellers, Rachel Heiss and Kinsey Skillstad’s 41 combined kills on Thursday, the Lady Irish’s offensive attack proved enough in topping the Haymakers’ stingy defense.
"Cozad’s a good, little digging team," Victory said. "We were putting some power on them, but they kept picking up a lot of stuff."
Despite opening their second game with a sizeable cushion, the Lady Irish couldn’t shake off the Haymakers, who rallied back and pulled within a point (13-12) in the first set.
St. Pat’s, however, found a groove, outscoring Cozad 12-4 to end the first set with a
25-16 win.
Then the serve errors derailed St. Pat’s.
St. Pat’s jumped ahead by four early in the second set, but a slew of serve errors helped Cozad parlay them into a rally. This time the Haymakers took a late, 21-20 lead in an attempt to force a third set.
"We missed a lot of serves," Victory said. "In that second set we missed nine serves, and then we missed another five in the last set. That’s just something we can’t do if we want to keep winning."
St. Pat’s still managed to tie the set at 23 apiece, but fell 25-23 against the Haymakers.
In the final set, Cozad took the opening lead, but it quickly fizzled.
A 5-1 rally by St. Pat’s swung the lead on their side, which set up a back-and-fourth montage with three lead changes and five ties.
Coming out on top of the back-and-fourth, the Irish managed to create separation by building a 12-9 lead.
Behind Brooke McClellen’s 30 digs and Jenna Kimberling’s 20, the St. Pat’s defense weathered a final push by Cozad, while the offense expanded that lead by as many as nine to win, 25-16.
The win added a silver lining to the triangular, which opened against a Broken Bow squad that yielded little favor to either opponents on the day.
Led by Majesta Valasek’s three consecutive kills and an ace, the Broken Bow Indians built a 9-4 lead early in the opening set against St. Pat’s and never looked back. Valasek, who led the triangular with 19 kills, accounted for seven in the opening set.
The Lady Irish, giving up six aces and unable to minimize a string of self-inflicted errors, dropped the first set 25-11 against Broken Bow.
And the Indians’ momentum carried over to the second set.
"We came out really tight and our serve-receive was just awful," Victory admitted. "But then in that second set, I thought our girls did a lot better and fought to keep it close."
The Lady Irish’s best sequence came when down 13-6 in the second set, churning out a 5-1 rally to trim the score to three — the closest they’d come since the opening score.
Unfortunately for the Lady Irish, the Broken Bow Indians mustered a final rally that came on three team aces and four St. Pat’s miscues to win, 25-20, and complete the sweep.
Madison Neely and Kya Scott followed Valasek’s game-high 13 kills with six kills apiece, respectively, for Broken Bow.
