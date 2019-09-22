Only two teams escaped McDonald-Belton Gymnasium unscathed on Saturday.
St. Pat’s and Sutherland completed this year’s North Platte Community College high school volleyball tournament undefeated against a slew of area teams that included Maxwell, Paxton, Hi-Line and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
Instead of a traditional bracket-style tournament, the schedule was pre-determined with each team playing three matches.
The Lady Irish won each of their matches in straight sets, an outcome that head coach Janet Victory attributed to a few tweaks prior to Saturday.
"We finally had time to get a couple of practices in with our busy schedule," Victory said. "That’s been the key, and the girls looked much stronger today on their serve-receive, dig coverage and block coverage as a result."
Led by a cohort of upperclassmen in Kinsey Skillstad, Jayla Fleck, Rachel Heiss, Brooklyn Childears, Graci Castillo, Brooke McClellan and Jocelyn Sellers, the Lady Irish combined all areas, sharpened in practice, to defeat Hi-Line, SEM and Paxton in two sets each.
"Our girls were just on top of the ball today," Victory said. "I thought our serving was great, and all of our hitters were on fire. I thought Jayla had an amazing setting game, Brooke defended at libero very well and our hitters took care of the rest."
St. Pat’s (11-4) outscored all three opponents 150-92, allowing a combined average of 15 points per set en route to extending their current winning streak to four.
But they’re not the only team riding success.
Sutherland (10-3) extended their own winning streak to six matches with wins over Maxwell, Hi-Line and SEM.
"Our girls had a lot of good moments and played with a lot of aggressiveness throughout the day," Sailors head coach Valerie Kershner said. "We also had lot of girls that came off the bench and really contributed for us to win."
The Sailors relied on outside hitters Payton Hoatson, Faith Stewart, Mataya Roberts and Allee Hiatt throughout the tournament in putting pressure on opposing defenses. Hoatson, in fact, contributed to over 50% of Sutherland’s points through three matches.
The Sutherland senior led the team with 25 kills and 25 digs, while setter Janeé Elfeldt poured in 62 assists — an average of 20.6 assists per game and 7.75 per individual set.
But even Sutherland couldn’t escape a few bumps in the road.
Despite winning all three games, the final two games against Hi-Line and SEM went the distance and tested the Sailors.
"We had some ups and downs in those two last games with inconsistency," Kershner said. "But I thought the girls managed to fix that and pull through in the end to come away with the games."
The Maxwell Wildcats, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and Hi-Line finished the tournament with a 1-3 record, while Paxton lost all three games on Saturday. Maxwell and S-E-M scored wins against Paxton, and Hi-Line defeated Maxwell.
Match breakdowns
St. Pat’s vs. Hi-Line
The Lady Irish won the first set 25-20.
St. Pat’s opened the second set with a 5-2 lead. The Irish extended that lead by as many as 12, outscoring Hi-Line 25-13 to complete the two-set sweep.
Maxwell vs. Sutherland
Sutherland won the first set 25-22.
Both teams remained neck-and-neck in the second set, but a late 8-1 rally by Sutherland helped preserve a 25-16 win and sweep.
Sutherland vs. Hi-Line
Hi-Line got going early against the Lady Sailors, taking command of a 4-1 lead early.
Sutherland mustered a run of their own, knotting the game at eight apiece and taking their first lead of the game at 9-8.
Both teams went back-and-fourth, trading the lead three times before a tie at 24 apiece forced extra points.
The Sailors, however, mustered two unanswered points to edge Hi-Line 26-24 in the opening set.
The second set carried two lead changes and four ties early, but a 6-1 run by Hi-Line gave them a commanding 11-6 lead — the largest differential of the set.
Hi-Line weathered two more ties on Sailor runs to preserve a 25-20 win in the second set.
In the final set, the Sailors jumped to a 9-3 lead early, coasting to a 25-12 decisive win.
St. Pat’s vs. SEM
SEM built a 7-2 cushion in the opening set, converting on multiple St. Pat’s miscues early.
The Lady Irish stormed back to take their first lead of the game late in the opening set at 22-21. From that point, the Irish hung on to win the first set, 25-22. St. Pat’s outscored SEM 8-2 in the final 10 points of the game.
In the second set, the Lady Irish quickly established an 11-5 cushion.
Despite the Lady Irish lead skyrocketing to seven, SEM rallied back to come within three points late in the second set.
St. Pat’s, however, closed the set with six unanswered to solidify a 25-16 win and complete their second two-set sweep of the tournament.
Sutherland vs. SEM
SEM opened a large lead early in the game. The Mustangs led by as many as eight en route to taking the first set over Sutherland, 25-18.
Sutherland opened the second set with a 11-5 lead, which they transitioned into a convincing 25-16 win.
In the third and final set, the Sailors took a commanding 5-1 lead early over SEM.
The Mustangs rallied back to come within a point, 24-23, but it wouldn’t be enough. The Sailors preserved the game by taking the third set with a 25-23 win.
St. Pat’s vs. Paxton
The Lady Irish jumped ahead with five unanswered points in the opening set and didn’t look back. St. Pat’s led by as many as 14 en route to a 25-11 win.
The Irish didn’t let up in the second set, mounting another 25-10 win to sweep Paxton in straight sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.