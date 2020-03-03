St. Pat’s tops East Butler 69-51 to earn first state tourney trip since 2014

WOOD RIVER — Glancing across the court to watch his players cutting down the nets, St. Pat’s head coach Bill O’Malley allowed himself to crack a little smile.
The No. 3-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Irish secured a spot in next week’s boys state basketball tournament with a 69-51 victory over East Butler Tuesday night at Wood River High School. It’s the program’s 13th state-tournament berth and its first trip to Lincoln since 2014.
"It’s always really gratifying and you just feel great for the kids because — just like East Butler’s kids — they all put in a lot of work," O’Malley said. "When they get rewarded with a trip to state, it’s really special."
Jack Heiss scored 26 points, while Corby Condon and Dolan Branch added 17 points apiece for St. Pat’s (22-2). The Irish, bidding for their first state basketball title since winning Class D in 1928, head to Lincoln riding a seven-game winning streak.
Despite a lofty rating and No. 1 seed in the district finals, O’Malley said his squad didn’t appear to feel any extra pressure.
"These guys have done a pretty good job of staying the course and just looking at the next game — like the old cliche," O’Malley said. "We did a lot of work during the course of the season to give ourselves a good spot in the postseason and then the hope is always that you can take advantage of that."
St. Pat’s got off to an ideal start against the Tigers, taking a 10-0 lead. East Butler cut its deficit to 18-11 after the first quarter and got to within four points midway through the second quarter.
"All we needed to do was calm our nerves a little bit," East Butler coach Greg Jahde said. "I think we came out a little nervous and made some uncharacteristic mistakes, but then we relaxed and got back into it. We didn’t really do anything differently.
"At that moment, we were doing a good job of getting out and getting hands in faces and closing out hard. We also got a couple of easy looks in transition off turnovers and I think that’s what allowed us to get back into it."
But that’s when St. Pat’s turned up the defensive pressure, forcing 11 first-half turnovers while building a 37-27 halftime advantage. The Irish then scored the first six points of the third quarter to go up by 16.
"I felt like St. Pat’s ratcheted up the intensity a little bit," Jahde said. "We always talk about how the first three minutes of each half are big, and really those six minutes total — three from the first half and three from the second half — those really hurt us.
"We didn’t respond well like we needed to and really, that was the difference in the game."
Jaden Rhynalds scored a game-high 30 points to keep the Tigers (14-9) within striking distance. The 5-foot-10 senior was 10-of-22 shooting from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers, but East Butler shot 39% (16-of041) overall and no other player scored more than six.
"The key thing was that we needed to do a better job of keeping Rhynalds in front of us," O’Malley said. "We needed to pressure him and try to deny him the ball as much as we could because when he got by us, things really broke down.
"Rhynalds is a really good player and that made it a challenge. Once our kids adjusted and kept him in front of us, we had a lot more success."
O’Malley said he didn’t want to speculate on the opponent for St. Pat’s in the first round of the state tournament on March 12. Official pairings are expected to be released Wednesday.
"We’ll wait and see," O’Malley said. "We’re just excited to be there and really looking forward to the opportunity."
East Butler (14-9) 11 16 15 9—51
St. Pat’s (22-2) 18 19 17 15—69
East Butler
Rhynalds 10-22 8-10 30, Au.Pierce 0-0 1-2 1, Dvorak 0-1 2-2 2, DeWitt 2-5 0-0 6, Makovicka 2-6 0-1 4, Al.Pierce 1-3 0-0 2, Maxwell 0-0 0-0 0, Malina 1-3 0-0 3, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Bouc 0-0 2-2 2, Borgman 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Sousek 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 16-41 14-19 51.
St. Pat’s (22-2)
Heiss 8-18 4-4 26, Condon 7-13 1-2 17, Aufdenkamp 0-1 0-0 0, Davies 1-3 2-2 4, Branch 6-11 5-12 17, O’Malley 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-4 0, Heirigs 2-2 0-0 4, Hasenauer 0-0 0-0 0, Brosius 0-0 1-2 1, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0, Moats 0-0 0-1 0, Munson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 13-26 69.
3-point goals—EB 5-15 (Rhynalds 2-6, Au.Pierce 0-1, DeWitt 2-5, Malina 1-3), NPSP 8-19 (Heiss 6-13, Condon 2-5, O’Malley 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—EB 20 (Makovicka 5), NPSP 28 (Davies 9). Assists—EB 5 (Rhynalds 2), NPSP 9 (Heiss 3). Turnovers—EB 17, NPSP 12. Total fouls—EB 20, NPSP 18. Technicals—None. A—NA.
