St. Pat's hires alum Maddy Krebs to take over volleyball program

St. Pat’s has hired one of its own to tke over the girls volleyball program.
Maddy Krebs, a 2008 St. Pat’s graduate and former player at North Platte Community College and Peru State, will take over in the fall.
“I’m thrilled to be back at my alma mater,” Krebs said in a press release issued by the school Wednesday morning. “I love this school so much.”
Krebs has been coaching club volleyball in North Platte since 2009. She has coached from the third grade level to 16 and 17 year olds, the release said.
“Maddy’s experience and enthusiasm will bring a lot to our volleyball program,” Superintendent Kevin Dodson said. “It’s always exciting to have an alum return to our school on a professional level. It’s humbling to know that they hold their alma mater with such pride.”
She is married to Koby Krebs, and the couple has two children.
Krebs replaces Janet Victory, who spent one year with the program after replacing longtime coach Shelly Byrn. Byrn, who moved on to take the Ogallala head position after the retirement of Steve Morgan, coached Krebs during Krebs’ high school career.
