Standing next to his brother: Unique season allows Carsen Johnson to play with sibling, Carter

Carsen Johnson has never played on the same baseball team as his older brother, Carter. The age gap was just a little too large.
While Carter was playing on the seniors team for the North Platte FNBO Nationals, Carsen was getting started on the juniors squad. If this season was just like any other year, that previous statement would have most likely continued and the Johnson brothers probably wouldn’t ever play on the same team.
Carsen is a middle infielder who focuses mainly on second base. He said he picked up the position from watching his brother play, who also plays second base.
The thing about playing the same position as your brother is that only one of you gets to start. Carter, one of the oldest players on the team who has plenty of experience, is the one playing at second base.
Carsen isn’t going to let that stop him, though, and is always out trying to improve himself.
“We’re always competitive toward each other. With that competitiveness, it’s always love,” Carsen said. “It always comes back to us loving each other and loving the game. It’s pretty cool playing with your brother. I think it’s awesome.”
Carsen has made seven appearances this season, earning some playing time either to give his brother a rest or when the team is up by a lot. He’s made the most of the chances he has gotten.
He got his first start on June 19 against Gering, where he went 3-for-4 with an RBI. He also started in the Nationals’ second game against Fort Morgan on June 21. He walked, got hit by a pitch and had an RBI single.
“I was down in the count a little bit. Kept battling back,” Carsen said. “I saw that pitch coming and it was my perfect pitch. Made good contact. Hearing your teammates cheer you on is the best feeling in the world.”
He said he didn’t know he was starting that Fort Morgan game until he offered to do North Platte’s GameChanger. He offered to put in the team’s lineup, and he saw his name in the second spot as he was entering the information.
“I was really excited,” Carsen said. “I was a little nervous at first, but after that first pitch, I was ready to go.”
As the season continues on and the team plays mostly doubleheaders four-five times a week, Carsen can expect some more playing time. He’ll be needed when the team needs to rest its starters.
He has appeared in four more games following the Fort Morgan game, but hasn’t recorded a hit. In two of those games, he has gotten on base and has come around to score.
Carsen doesn’t dwell on the past and views each game as a new chance to get things done. He goes into each game not thinking about his previous games or that team’s current record.
“You never underestimate another team,” Carsen said. “We focus on the team in the present, we’re not worried about their past ... we always take every team seriously.”
