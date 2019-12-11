Statement from North Platte Catholic Schools regarding win totals for volleyball coach

Statement of correction from North Platte Catholic Schools:
It has come to our attention that information provided to the media this fall regarding St. Pat’s volleyball coach Janet Victory’s volleyball career win record was inaccurate. Her record correctly stands at 105-125.
