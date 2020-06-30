OMAHA — Baylee Steele of North Platte is among six golfers who have been selected to participate in the 52nd Junior Girls’ Four-State Matches competition July 1-2 at Country Club of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.
Steele, who has placed in the top 10 of the Class A Girls Golf Championship in all three of her high school seasons, won all three of her matches in last year’s event at ArborLinks in Nebraska City. She will be a senior at North Platte High School in the fall.
She is among five returning members from the title winning team in 2019, which earned 11.5 of 12 possible points in the match play format.
Lincoln’s Stephanie Kolbas will captain the team. Kolbas will be a sophomore at Lincoln Pius X in the fall. The other team members are Danica Badura of Aurora, Lauren Thiele of Wahoo (Bishop-Neumann), Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha (Westside) and Emily Karmazin of Elkhorn (Elkhorn North).
