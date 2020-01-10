For just the second time all season, North Platte hosted a girls-boys basketball doubleheader on Friday when the Bulldogs welcomed Columbus to the Dawg House.
In the first game, the North Platte girls held off a second-half charge by Columbus to win 46-40, while in the boys game, Columbus edged the Bulldogs 60-53.
BOYS
Columbus 60,
North Platte 53
North Platte’s Steven Garcia and Columbus guard Blake Edzards carried their teams offensively with impressive scoring displays.
The two seniors did their work in different ways, as Garcia drained six 3-pointers on his way to game-high 26 points. Conversely, Edzards made just one 3, but was 16-of-18 from the foul line in a 25-point effort, leading the Discoverers to a 7-point victory. Friday’s result marked the third consecutive victory for Columbus (7-4) and second over North Platte (3-10) in less than 10 days after a 62-59 win in the first round of the GNAC Tournament on Jan. 2 in Columbus.
Columbus clung to leads of 33-31 at halftime, 43-42 after three quarters and 46-42 early in the fourth quarter. Garcia hit his first of three, fourth-quarter 3s with 6:20 remaining in regulation, cutting the Columbus lead to 49-48.
On the other end, Columbus got a tip-in from Landon Thompson, extending the lead to three. After an empty possession by North Platte, Edzards was fouled, hitting both free throws to give his team a 53-48 advantage.
But, as they had done all night, the Bulldogs fought back.
This time it was North Platte freshman River Johnston who came up big, driving hard to the basket, finishing in traffic to cut the Columbus lead to 53-50 with 1:17 left.
After Edzards sunk two more free throws, Garcia hit his sixth and final 3, cutting it to two. But, again, Columbus got the ball to Edzards, who again made both.
Down four, Garcia’s final 3 attempt rimmed out, securing the victory for former Creighton forward and current Columbus head coach Jimmy Motz and the Discoverers.
North Platte is back in action tonight at Kearney Catholic.
Columbus (7-4) 19 14 10 17 — 60
North Platte (3-10) 14 17 11 11 — 53
C: Blake Edzards 25, Garrett Esch 9, Landon Thompson 9, Porter Discoe 8, Blake Thompson 7, Caleb Mulder 2.
N: Steven Garcia 26, River Johnston 9, Kade Mohr 8, Aiden Mann 5, Derrek Ramos 3, Finn Lucas 2.
GIRLS
North Platte 46,
Columbus 40
Gracie Haneborg scored a game-high 22 points, while fellow seniors Abby Orr and Callie Haneborg made huge plays down the stretch to hold off Columbus.
North Platte (11-2) watched a 29-23 halftime lead evaporate, as Columbus (3-9) outscored the Lady Bulldogs 10 to 4 in the third quarter, tying the game 33-33.
An inside bucket by Jaleigh Adams-Tuls gave Columbus its first lead of the evening at the 6:50 mark of the fourth quarter. Then with 3:20 remaining, Columbus senior Gracie Luebbe drained a 3 over the outstretched hand of Jaycee Hipwell to put the Discoverers in front 40-37.
That would be the last points North Platte allowed.
Down three, Gracie Haneborg came up with a steal and eventually hit a game-tying 3 later in the possession.
North Platte freshman Carly Purdy made 1-of 2 free throws, putting North Platte up 41-40 with 2:30 left.
With North Platte up just one, Orr hit a pull-up jumper from the elbow, extending the lead to 43-40. On the defensive end, with Columbus still down just one possession, Orr swatted Tayler Braun’s shot out of bounds. Later in the possession, it was Callie Haneborg who picked the pocket of a Columbus ball-handler, then finished a contested layup on the other end to put the game on ice.
"Gracie makes us go in a lot of ways, but it’s not just her," North Platte head coach Tyson Hammond said. "She does a great job setting the tempo, both offensively and defensively. Abby Orr has been huge for us all year and we have a ton of confidence in her, and Callie is as tough as they come. We always put her on the other teams best player, and she did a great job defending once again."
Hammond explained his team’s 4-point third quarter as just a tough stretch.
"(Columbus) played some matchup zone, and I think we just got a little impatient on offense," he said. "I thought we got some good shots that we just didn’t make. Once we missed a few, we got impatient. A big part of our game is transition and they were making baskets, so that factored in too."
North Platte is back in action tonight at Kearney Catholic.
Columbus (3-9) 12 11 10 7 — 40
North Platte (11-2) 13 16 4 13 — 46
C: Gracie Luebbe 8, Becca Hazlett 6, Alyssa Dorau 6, Jaleigh Adams-Tuls 6, Logan Kapels 4, Osmunda Izaguirre 3, Tayler Braun 2, Addi Duranski 2, Addie Heule 2, Elena Batenhorst 1.
N: Gracie Haneborg 22, Carly Purdy 7, Abby Orr 7, Callie Haneborg 6, Jaycee Hipwell 2, Sedina Hayes 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.