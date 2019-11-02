Sutherland falls in D1-1 District Final to top-seeded Pleasanton

GOTHENBURG — Sutherland’s state tournament aspirations came to an end against top-seeded Pleasanton on Saturday.
No. 16 seed Sutherland’s hope for an upset was stifled by the Bulldogs’ offensive outpouring that paved the way for a quick sweep (25-14, 25-17, 25-13) in the D1-1 District Final.
"I’m proud of how our girls played and how far they got this season," Sailors head coach Valerie Kershner said. "We knew Pleasanton was going to be a tough team to play, and credit to them because they are tough. They’ve got a lot of talented players."
Katelyn Lindner, who leads the Bulldogs in serve receptions on the season (234), solo blocks (29) and kills (251), led Pleasanton on Saturday with over 15 kills and three solo blocks — a theme that sparked large rallies for the Bulldogs in each of the three sets.
The Bulldogs (30-1) opened the game with a statement, scoring nine unanswered points that included three blocks, four kills and an ace. Sutherland (18-12) mustered a 6-1 rally, trimming their deficit to six — the closest they’d come in the set. Pleasanton stormed to a 25-14 first-set victory, finishing it with nine kills and five blocks.
Sutherland answered in the second set with a pair of kills and a block from senior right hitter Payton Hoatson early, but they couldn’t shake off the Bulldogs.
Pleasanton, trailing 4-3, went on a 5-0 run to claim the lead.
The Bulldogs weathered a few Sutherland spurts — one that trimmed the lead to as little as 15-12 — en route to a 25-17 set win.
Prowling for a sweep, the Bulldogs opened the third set with three kills and a block to score the first four. Sutherland rallied back to within a point of Pleasanton at 5-4. However, Sutherland was unable to slow down Pleasanton’s front line as the Bulldogs outscored them 20-8 the rest of the way.
The Sailors finish the season as district runner-up, a nod to the five graduating seniors as they lay a foundation that Kershner hopes will carry over for seasons to come.
"These seniors will be missed, because they’ve been great contributors for us all season," Kershner said. "I know they’re upset that we didn’t win here today, but I think what they did in getting this far has created an experience that will help our program in the future."
