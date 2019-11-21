Sutherland’s Payton Hoatson signs to play volleyball for NPCC

Payton Hoatson, second from left, of Sutherland smiles after signing a letter of intent to play volleyball for North Platte Community College on Thursday in Sutherland. With Hoatson, from left, are her father Shawn Hoatson, NPCC volleyball coach Alexa McCall, her mother Missy Hoatson and Sutherland volleyball coach Valerie Kershner. This past season, Hoatson led the Sailors in kills (284), aces (61) and blocks (37), and was second with 205 digs. The senior is NPCC’s first 2020 signee, and credited the familiarity with the Knights coaching staff and players as a major factor in her decision. "The coaches and (my future) teammates made me feel really welcome," Hoatson said. "I’ll have a good support system and am looking forward to it."