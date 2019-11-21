Sutherland’s Payton Hoatson signs to play volleyball for NPCC

Payton Hoatson, second from left, of Sutherland smiles after signing a letter of intent to play volleyball for North Platte Community College on Thursday in Sutherland. With Hoatson, from left, are her father Shawn Hoatson, NPCC volleyball coach Alexa McCall, her mother Missy Hoatson and Sutherland volleyball coach Valerie Kershner. This past season, Hoatson led the Sailors in kills (284), aces (61) and blocks (37), and was second with 205 digs. The senior is NPCC’s first 2020 signee, and credited the familiarity with the Knights coaching staff and players as a major factor in her decision. "The coaches and (my future) teammates made me feel really welcome," Hoatson said. "I’ll have a good support system and am looking forward to it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.