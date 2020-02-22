The third time is the charm for Mullen's Marshall against Anselmo-Merna rival

OMAHA — A couple of old adages rang true for Teven Marshall on Saturday.
After a thrilling Class D, 120-pound title match, the Mullen senior certainly has to be a believer in “third time’s the charm” and “just in the nick of time.”
Entering Saturday, Marshall had a record of 41-2, with both losses coming to Anselmo-Merna sophomore Cyrus Wells, who was previously undefeated at 30-0.
And under the bright lights of the CHI Health Center, history looked like it would repeat itself as the two faced off again.
“We do drills every day in practice. Thirteen seconds left to win a state championship,” Marshall said.
Marshall used that preparation to get a takedown in the final seconds for an improbable 6-5 victory to the delight of the Bronco faithful watching near the mat.
It was so close, that the Anselmo-Merna coaches asked the officials for clarification, but Marshall knew it was a wrap.
“I knew I had it in time,” he said. “We work on 13 seconds to win, so I knew I had short time, but I knew I could get it.”
That victory was part of part of a second-place overall finish for Mullen as a team in Class D, recording 110 points, while Plainview was first with 146.
Clayton Hassett also factored into the decision, winning a title at 220 pounds over Maxwell junior Luke Howitt with a 5-3 win in extra time.
The senior held onto the memories of the 2019 state meet when he was upset in the quarterfinals and eventually finished third, and two years ago when he finished fifth.
The three-time medalist can now add gold to his collection.
“I’ve never made the semis until this year,” Hassett said. “I knew I could do it. I have a great support staff and great coaching. I knew if I kept pushing myself, I’d win it.”
Hassett finished the season within a record of 48-3, while Howitt ends the year 35-5.
Eli Paxton will have to wait for his gold, but figured to have a bright future full of Omaha trips ahead of him.
The Mullen freshman 113-pounder dropped his title match to Scout Ashburn of Plainview in a 9-1 decision.
Paxton finishes with a record of 47-8, while Ashburn ends at 46-5.
» Class B, 145 pounds: Brady Fago began championship Saturday with a bang.
The 145-pound matches were the first to go and the Lexington senior delivered a title by defeating Seward senior Sean Martin via 9-4 decision.
Fago, who looked to tweak his wrapped knee in Friday’s semifinal match said Saturday’s effort was mind over matter.
“It’s been affecting me and there’s not a lot of range of motion right now. It hurts, but pain is temporary,” he said. “I just battled through it and didn’t let it stop me.”
While the knee may have been a slight issue, confidence was not.
“I didn’t really change anything up, because I think I’m the best kid in this bracket,” Fago said. “I’m solid, I knew what do do and just had to be smart.”
Fago finishes 39-4, Martin 42-3.
» Class C, 126: Broken Bow’s Casey Faulkenberry captured a state title by defeating Velntine’s Chris Williams in an 8-2 decision.
Faulkenberry, a junior, finishes the season with a record of 31-2, while Williams falls to 43-3.
» Class C, 182: Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda completed an undefeated season on Saturday.
The junior earned a 5-3 decision in the title match over Chase County’s Trevor Peterson.
Duda ends the season with a record of 54-0, while Peterson ends up 41-4.
