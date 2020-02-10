Regional Sports

Three area players and a coach are headed to the 62nd edition of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl in Kearney on June 6.

Ogallala’s Carter Brown will join McCook’s Cameryn Berry and Drew Daum on the South Team, while Sandhills-Thedford head coach Josh Deines will be on the sidelines as an assistant for the North Team.

The teams were announced Monday by the Shrine Bowl Board of Directors in a press release.

Lincoln High’s Mark Macke will be the head coach of the North while Ryan Thompson of Ashland-Greenwood will be the head coach for the South.

Berry was named an All-State defensive back by the Omaha World-Herald in his senior season for the Bison. Daum played center and middle linebacker for the Bison. He was named honorable mention All-State.

Brown caught 36 passes for 764 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior for the Indians, leading the team in total yards as the one of the team’s top returnmen. He was named honorable mention All-State by the Omaha World-Herald.

The game will be played at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

2020 Shrine Bowl

North Team

Players

Frankie Allen III, Papillion LaVista 

Mason Armstead, Creighton Prep 

Thomas Ault, Bellevue West

Andrew Bednar, Millard North 

Kyler Beekman, Elkhorn 

Nick Bohm, Bennington 

Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo 

Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff 

Jack Dotzler, Roncalli Catholic 

Broc Douglass, Grand Island 

Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff 

Tre’on Fairgood Jones, Omaha North 

Ryan Fenoglio, Roncalli Catholic 

Caleb Francl, Grand Island 

Isaac Gleason, Fullerton 

Kage Heisinger, Pierce 

Cooper Heusman, Chadron

CJ Hoevet, Ord 

Eli Hustad, Elkhorn 

Jaxon Johnson, Bancroft-Rosalie 

Preston Kellogg, Papillion LaVista 

Trevin Luben, Wahoo 

Keegan Menning, Fremont 

Mason Nieman, Waverly  

Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South 

Nasire Perry, Creighton Prep 

Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis 

Jaylon Roussell, Omaha Burke

Rans Sanders, GINW

Eli Simonson, Archbishop Bergan

Easton Sixel, Millard North 

Brady Soukup, Blair 

Luke Stueve, Battle Creek 

Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West 

Dietrick Stolz, GICC 

Michael Terrano, Lincoln High 

Luke Wakehouse, Tehamah-Herman

Coaches

Mark Macke (HC), Lincoln High 

Rusty Fuller, St. Paul 

Josh Deines, Sandhills-Thedford 

Bryan Soukup, Blair 

A.J. Santos, Lincoln High 

Paul Cloutier, Grand Island 

South Team

Players

Blake Anderson, Skutt Catholic 

Bladen Bayless, Beatrice

Dalys Beanum, Millard West

Cameryn Berry, McCook

Nate Boerkircher, Aurora 

Davon Brees, Centennial 

Carter Brown, Ogallala 

Drew Daum, McCook 

Gage Dengel, Bellevue East

Tom Erwin, York

Uzziah Vincent Freeman, Boys Town

Jacob Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central 

Tyson Gordon, Skutt Catholic

Ashton Hausmann, Norris

Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock 

Laken Harnly, Lincoln Southwest 

Isaiah Harris, Millard South 

Jordan Kavlak, Seward

Braden Kover, Southern

Abraham Hoskins III, Omaha Central 

Evan Johnson, Adams Central 

Jett Janssen, Lincoln East 

Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood

Tyler Lenz, Seward 

Jacob Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood

Ryan Marlatt, Aurora 

Aiden Oerter, Norris

Tyler Palmer, Scotus 

Blake Podany, Gretna 

Timothy Prokupek, Plattsmouth

Andrew Rathman, Plattsmouth

Dallas Rogers, Papillion LaVista South 

Michael Rutherford, Central City 

Drake Sherman, Lincoln Southwest 

Paxton Swanson, Platteview 

Grant Tagge, Westside 

Keaton VanHousen, High Plains Community 

Cal Weidemann, Westside 

Coaches

Ryan Thompson (HC), Ashland-Greenwood

Jay Landstrom, Omaha Central 

Evan Klanecky, Centennial 

Troy Huebert, Central City 

Nate Tonjes, Ashland-Greenwood

Brant Loewe, Skutt Catholic

