Three area players and a coach are headed to the 62nd edition of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl in Kearney on June 6.
Ogallala’s Carter Brown will join McCook’s Cameryn Berry and Drew Daum on the South Team, while Sandhills-Thedford head coach Josh Deines will be on the sidelines as an assistant for the North Team.
The teams were announced Monday by the Shrine Bowl Board of Directors in a press release.
Lincoln High’s Mark Macke will be the head coach of the North while Ryan Thompson of Ashland-Greenwood will be the head coach for the South.
Berry was named an All-State defensive back by the Omaha World-Herald in his senior season for the Bison. Daum played center and middle linebacker for the Bison. He was named honorable mention All-State.
Brown caught 36 passes for 764 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior for the Indians, leading the team in total yards as the one of the team’s top returnmen. He was named honorable mention All-State by the Omaha World-Herald.
The game will be played at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
2020 Shrine Bowl
North Team
Players
Frankie Allen III, Papillion LaVista
Mason Armstead, Creighton Prep
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Andrew Bednar, Millard North
Kyler Beekman, Elkhorn
Nick Bohm, Bennington
Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo
Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff
Jack Dotzler, Roncalli Catholic
Broc Douglass, Grand Island
Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff
Tre’on Fairgood Jones, Omaha North
Ryan Fenoglio, Roncalli Catholic
Caleb Francl, Grand Island
Isaac Gleason, Fullerton
Kage Heisinger, Pierce
Cooper Heusman, Chadron
CJ Hoevet, Ord
Eli Hustad, Elkhorn
Jaxon Johnson, Bancroft-Rosalie
Preston Kellogg, Papillion LaVista
Trevin Luben, Wahoo
Keegan Menning, Fremont
Mason Nieman, Waverly
Jack Paradis, Elkhorn South
Nasire Perry, Creighton Prep
Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis
Jaylon Roussell, Omaha Burke
Rans Sanders, GINW
Eli Simonson, Archbishop Bergan
Easton Sixel, Millard North
Brady Soukup, Blair
Luke Stueve, Battle Creek
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Dietrick Stolz, GICC
Michael Terrano, Lincoln High
Luke Wakehouse, Tehamah-Herman
Coaches
Mark Macke (HC), Lincoln High
Rusty Fuller, St. Paul
Josh Deines, Sandhills-Thedford
Bryan Soukup, Blair
A.J. Santos, Lincoln High
Paul Cloutier, Grand Island
South Team
Players
Blake Anderson, Skutt Catholic
Bladen Bayless, Beatrice
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Cameryn Berry, McCook
Nate Boerkircher, Aurora
Davon Brees, Centennial
Carter Brown, Ogallala
Drew Daum, McCook
Gage Dengel, Bellevue East
Tom Erwin, York
Uzziah Vincent Freeman, Boys Town
Jacob Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central
Tyson Gordon, Skutt Catholic
Ashton Hausmann, Norris
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock
Laken Harnly, Lincoln Southwest
Isaiah Harris, Millard South
Jordan Kavlak, Seward
Braden Kover, Southern
Abraham Hoskins III, Omaha Central
Evan Johnson, Adams Central
Jett Janssen, Lincoln East
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Tyler Lenz, Seward
Jacob Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood
Ryan Marlatt, Aurora
Aiden Oerter, Norris
Tyler Palmer, Scotus
Blake Podany, Gretna
Timothy Prokupek, Plattsmouth
Andrew Rathman, Plattsmouth
Dallas Rogers, Papillion LaVista South
Michael Rutherford, Central City
Drake Sherman, Lincoln Southwest
Paxton Swanson, Platteview
Grant Tagge, Westside
Keaton VanHousen, High Plains Community
Cal Weidemann, Westside
Coaches
Ryan Thompson (HC), Ashland-Greenwood
Jay Landstrom, Omaha Central
Evan Klanecky, Centennial
Troy Huebert, Central City
Nate Tonjes, Ashland-Greenwood
Brant Loewe, Skutt Catholic
