Three Bulldogs reach semifinals at state wrestling tournament

OMAHA — If there was any question as to how North Platte would fair being back in Class A, the Bulldogs gave a resounding answer on Thursday.
After finishing sixth overall as a team in Class B last year, North Platte jumped back up to the state’s largest class again this year. The position as one of the smallest schools in Class A is a familiar one across NPHS athletics, but one most teams like the Bulldog wrestlers embrace.
During Thursday’s first day of the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament, North Platte made a statement as all five state qualifiers won their first-round matches, while three went 2-0, securing a spot in Friday’s semifinals.
Gavyn Brauer, Jaylan Ruffin and 2019 state champion Darian Diaz all went 2-0, punching their ticket to the Semifinals, while Raymen Riley and Luke Rathjen both went 1-1 and will try to work their way through wrestlebacks. The combined first-day results put North Platte in sixth place overall as a team.
At 182 pounds, Brauer defeated Elkhorn South’s Henry Thomsen in the first round, followed by a comeback victory over Omaha Westside’s Cole Haberman via fall at 4:31.
The Bulldog junior went to a move that’s worked for him before, including last week at districts — the cement mixer.
“I’ve been in that situation before ... so why not,” Brauer said of the move. “I think it’s there a lot and people don’t really notice it. It’s fun.”
Last year, Brauer fell in the semifinals, and the memory of that has driven him since.
“A lot,” he said when asked how much 2019 motivated him. “This offseason, I flew out to Florida to (wrestle), went to Iowa and did a lot of offseason wrestling at home. I feel like I’m better and a lot more prepared. I’ve been here before and I’m pretty confident.”
At 126 pounds, Ruffin won via 4-2 decision over Millard West’s Nate Hartman, then pinned Lincoln Southeast’s Jose Hinz.
Ruffin took notes after his first match and developed a simple, yet effective gameplan for his quarterfinal match.
“Dominate on my feet,” he said. “In the first match, I didn’t do much on my feet, so I wanted to do that and get my shots going.”
While the junior has been in this very spot before, he’s determined to make this year different.
“The semis haven’t been my friend, so I’m going to try to make them my friend,” Ruffin said with a grin. “I’m excited. I’ve been here the last two years and I haven’t gotten it done in the semis, so I’ve got to change that.”
Last year’s 126-pound Class B champ, Diaz, has heard all the talk surrounding the 132-pound Class A bracket he finds himself in this year. The confident junior passed the day 1 test, winning by technical fall over Lincoln Pius X’s Luke Andres and a dominant 10-0 decision over 2019 106-pound champion Gabriel Grice of Omaha Central.
“They said it’s going to be one of the hardest roads to a championship in the history of the state, so I’ve got to to work hard for every single one and that means a lot to me,” Diaz said. “I used to lose to (Grice) and his brother. I avenge my losses.”
Waiting for the Bulldog junior in the semifinals is Millard South junior Conor Knopik.
“He beat me 3-2 last year. I’m just ready to go in there, get that loss back and make it to the state final again,” Diaz said.
At 145 pounds, Raymen Riley won his first round match via fall over Elkhorn South’s Nick Groth before losing in the quarterfinals to Omaha Central’s Ray Hubbard. And at 152 pounds, Luke Rathjen was victorious in the first round, winning by decision over Elkhorn’s Parker Harrahill, then losing to Kearney’s Gauge Mcbride.
