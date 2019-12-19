Thursday's area scores/results

Telegraph staff reports
WRESTLING
Ogallala vs. Hershey
HERSHEY — Ogallala topped Hershey 54-12 in a dual meet on Thursday.
Individual results
106 — Double Forfeit
113 — Lazaro Perez, Ogallala def. Wyatt Sachtjen, Hershey, Fall 0:15
120 — Matt Bruns, Hershey def. Cole Stokey, Ogallala, Dec 5-2
126 — Tanner Ostrander, Ogallala def. Keltin Vanarsdall, Hershey, Fall 1:11
132 — Merritt Skinner, Ogallala def. Sam Frame, Hershey, Fall 0:47
138 — Nate Leppert, Hershey def. Nijul Brunkhorst, Ogallala, Fall 1:05
145 — Gage Stokey, Ogallala win by forfeit
152 — Cameron Zink, Ogallala win by forfeit
160 — Hunter Skalsky, Ogallala win by forfeit
170 — Double Forfeit
182 — Brock Skinner, Ogallala def. Jeremiah Seamann, Hershey, Fall 1:29
195 — Eric Halsted, Hershey def. Hunter DeVoe, Ogallala, SV-1 4-2
220 — Colton Donason, Ogallala def. Devon McCreery, Hershey, Fall 1:45
285 — Bo Edmond, Ogallala def. Carter Butterfield, Hershey, Fall 0:33
Anselmo-Merna Tri
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna hosted Maxwell and Hi-Line in a triangural on Thursday.
Maxwell 64, Anselmo-Merna 15
106 — Zane Druery, Anselmo-Merna def. Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell, Fall 3:21
113 — Ethan Norton, Maxwell win by forfeit
120 — Easton Messersmith, Maxwell win by forfeit
126 — Shane Schneider, Maxwell def. Adam Morse, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 1:40
132 — Cyrus Wells, Anselmo-Merna def. Jacob Gholson, Maxwell, Dec 9-4
138 — Klayton Pagel, Maxwell def. Jonathan Olson, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 1:05
145 — Hunter Swanson, Maxwell def. Zane Kreikemeier, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 1:38
152 — Jacob Tobey, Maxwell win by forfeit
160 — Dalton Whisenhunt, Maxwell def. Cass McGinn, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 0:10
170 — Caden Messersmith, Maxwell win by forfeit
182 — Derek Gibson, Maxwell def. Cody Miller, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 0:43
195 — Samuel McMillan, Anselmo-Merna def. Ashton Smith, Maxwell, Fall 5:07
220 — Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell def. Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 4:18
285 — Luke Howitt, Maxwell def. Andrew Burnett, Anselmo-Merna, MD 9-1
Maxwell 54, Hi-Line 21
106 — Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell win by forfeit
113 — Ethan Norton, Maxwell win by forfeit
120 — Zach Dickau, Hi-Line def. Easton Messersmith, Maxwell, Fall 0:47
126 — Timmy Smith, Hi-Line def. Shane Schneider, Maxwell, Fall 2:00
132 — Jagger Baird, Maxwell win by forfeit
138 — Jacob Gholson, Maxwell win by forfeit
145 — Klayton Pagel, Maxwell def. Trevor Jorges, Hi-Line, Dec 10-6
152 — Jacob Tobey, Maxwell win by forfeit
160 — Dalton Whisenhunt, Maxwell def. Nate Redwine, Hi-Line, Fall 0:18
170 — Caden Messersmith, Maxwell def. Dash Headley, Hi-Line, Fall 0:40
182 — Conner Schutz, Hi-Line def. Derek Gibson, Maxwell, Fall 3:39
195 — Ben Tiede, Hi-Line def. Ashton Smith, Maxwell, Dec 3-0
220 — Luke Howitt, Maxwell def. Carsen Reiners, Hi-Line, Fall 1:10
285 — Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell def. Syrus Snow, Hi-Line, Dec 3-2
Hi-Line 36, Anselmo-Merna 30
106 — Zane Druery, Anselmo-Merna win by forfeit
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Zach Dickau, Hi-Line win by forfeit
126 — Cyrus Wells, Anselmo-Merna win by forfeit
132 — Timmy Smith, Hi-Line def. Adam Morse, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 0:48
138 — Trevor Jorges, Hi-Line def. Jonathan Olson, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 0:39
145 — Zane Kreikemeier, Anselmo-Merna win by forfeit
152 — Double Forfeit
160 — Cass McGinn, Anselmo-Merna def. Nate Redwine, Hi-Line, Fall 0:11
170 — Conner Schutz, Hi-Line win by forfeit
182 — Cody Miller, Anselmo-Merna def. Ben Tiede, Hi-Line, Dec 6-5
195 — Cauy Bennett, Hi-Line def. Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna, Fall 0:41
220 — Andrew Burnett, Anselmo-Merna def. Carsen Reiners, Hi-Line, UTB 2-0
285 — Syrus Snow, Hi-Line win by forfeit
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gothenburg 53,
St. Pat’s 43
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg downed St. Pat’s 53-43 on Thursday.
Gothenburg travels to Holdrege on Friday and St. Pat’s travels to the Arapahoe Holiday Tourney on Dec. 27.
Cambridge 42,
Cozad 27
COZAD — Cambridge defeated Cozad 42-27 on Thursday.
Cozad travels to Ainsworth on Saturday.
MHC 76,
Brady 30
HAYES CENTER — Maywood-Hayes Center beat Brady 76-30 on Thursday.
Brady travels to Loomis on Saturday and Maywood-Hayes Center travels to the Perkins County Holiday Tourney on the Dec. 27.
South Platte 54,
Paxton 13
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte defeated Paxton 54-13 on Thursday.
Paxton travels to Maxwell and South Platte travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Friday.
Wallace 36,
Sutherland 32
WALLACE — Wallace edged Sutherland 36-32 on Thursday.
Wallace travels to the Perkins County Holiday Tourney on Dec. 27 and Sutherland travels to Sandhills/Thedford on Jan. 10.
Crawford 67,
Hyannis 31
CRAWFORD — Crawford beat Hyannis 67-31 on Thursday.
Hyannis hosts Wauneta-Palisade on Saturday.
Hitchcock Co. 62,
Med. Valley 26
CURTIS — Hitchcock County defeated Medicine Valley 62-26 on Thursday.
Kass Kisker led Hitchcock County with 16 points and Kyle Haddix added 14.
Jessa Bailey and Sabra Schmidt led Medicine Valley with six points each.
Medicine Valley travels to South Loup on Friday and Hitchcock County travels to Brady Holiday Tourney on Jan. 3.
SCORES
Arapahoe 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 51
Arcadia-Loup City 64, Amherst 46
Bishop Neumann 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 27
Elm Creek 64, Minden 51
Exeter/Milligan 54, Nebraska Lutheran 45
Gibbon 39, Ravenna 38
Hitchcock County 65, Medicine Valley 17
Humphrey St. Francis 70, Summerland 7
Omaha Westside 64, Gretna 41
Palmyra 56, Weeping Water 37
Tri County 53, Johnson-Brock 44
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 72,
Gothenburg 49
GOTHENBURG — St. Pat’s improved to 7-0 with a 72-49 win over Gothenburg Thursday.
Dolan Branch led St. Pat’s offensively with 21 points.
Paxton 72,
South Platte 48
BIG SPRINGS — Paxton downed South Platte 72-48 on Thursday.
Paxton travels to Maxwell and South Platte travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Friday.
Sutherland 53,
Wallace 46
WALLACE — Sutherland defeated Wallace 53-46 on Thursday.
Tayton Schuster led Sutherland in scoring with 30 points and Jade Paxton added 12.
For Wallace Kolton Hager had 22.
Wallace travels to the Perkins County Holiday Tourney on Dec. 27 and Sutherland travels to Sandhills/Thedford on Jan. 10.
Hyannis 43,
Crawford 28
CRAWFORD — Hyannis downed Crawford 43-28 on Thursday.
Hyannis hosts Wauneta-Palisade on Saturday.
Hitchcock Co. 65,
Med. Valley 17
CURTIS — Hitchcock County defeated Medicine Valley 65-17 on Thursday.
Brady 68,
MHC 66
HAYES CENTER — Brady edged Maywood-Hayes Center on a buzzer beater 68-66 on Thursday.
Brady travels to Loomis on Saturday and Maywood-Hayes Center travels to the Perkins County Holiday Tourney on the Dec. 27.
Freshmen
North Platte 51,
Ogallala 42
OGALLALA — The North Platte freshmen team defeated Ogallala 51-42 on Thursday.
Danial Shea led the Dawgs (3-0)with 15 points and Trevor Crisman added 12. Ayden Halligan led Ogallala with 23 points.
SCORES
Arapahoe 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 51
Arcadia-Loup City 64, Amherst 46
Bishop Neumann 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa 27
Elm Creek 64, Minden 51
Exeter/Milligan 54, Nebraska Lutheran 45
Gibbon 39, Ravenna 38
Hitchcock County 65, Medicine Valley 17
Humphrey St. Francis 70, Summerland 7
Omaha Westside 64, Gretna 41
Palmyra 56, Weeping Water 37
Tri County 53, Johnson-Brock 44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.