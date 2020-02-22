Top-flight motor: Once a ‘football guy,’ Brauer now the champ at 182 pounds

OMAHA — The persuasion skills of Dale Hall, mixed with the work ethic and skill of Gavyn Brauer produced a gold medal on Saturday.
It was North Platte’s head wrestling coach who convinced a young kid in junior high who was a self-proclaimed “football guy” to give the sport a shot.
That kid — now a junior in high school — wrestled his way to an 8-5 victory over Anthony Deandra of Columbus, claiming the Class A, 182-pound title.
As soon as the match went final and Brauer’s hand was raised, he made his way over to Hall and assistant coach John Little for a pair of bear hugs.
“We have the greatest coaches in the state by far. It’s not even close,” Brauer said.
Overcome with emotion, the state champ reflected back on coach Hall’s persistence.
“He made this happen. I wouldn’t have even wrestled if it weren’t for him. He said ‘Brauer, you’ve got to come out for wrestling,’” Brauer said. “I was a football guy, but now this is one of my biggest accomplishments. I just want to say thank you to him. He’s the reason I’m here today.”
Brauer still plays football too, and the tenacity that makes him a linebacker is the trait that paid off Saturday.
After finishing fourth last year in Class B at 170, Brauer went to multiple offseason camps to hone his skills. He mixed skill with heart, as the Bulldog junior made numerous comebacks, including in prior rounds at the state tournament. On Saturday, Brauer was down 3-2 in the third, but his coach knew it wasn’t over.
“You know what, he’s got a motor. They’re going to have to pin him or tech fall him, because he’s going to keep coming,” Hall said.
Brauer echoed those sentiments.
“All that matters in the end is the final score. You’ve just got to keep battling, keep fighting and never give up,” Brauer said.
Brauer was so fired up just moments after his state title, that he was already thinking about repeating.
“I need another one. These are amazing,” a jubilant and exhausted Brauer said. “All that work in the offseason was worth it.”
And last, but not least, Brauer had a message for his hometown.
“That’s my city. Everybody back in North Platte, I love you guys.”
Bulldog junior Jaylan Ruffin recorded his best finish in his high school career, finishing second at 126 pounds.
After falling in the semifinals in his first two years at state, Ruffin shattered that barrier with a 4-3 win over Kearney’s Rylie Steele.
However, In Saturday’s title match, Grand Island’s Blake Cushing earned the pin over Ruffin at 5:30 to win gold.
At 132 pounds, last year’s 126-pound champion, Darian Diaz, earned a Class A bronze this year at 132.
The Bulldog junior narrowly lost in the semifinals on a late-match fleeing call, giving Millard South’s Conor Knopick a 2-1 victory.
In Saturday’s consolation round, Diaz beat Nic Swift of Lincoln East vis fall at 3:33, then earned a 4-1 decision over Daniel Derosier of Bellevue East.
Hall spoke about the mental toughness of Diaz to fight his way through the consolation bracket.
“For Darian to do that is like winning a gold,” Hall said. “That’s a very tough medal to get, because nobody comes here to get third and he had to beat two tough kids to do it.”
Overall, North Platte finished 10th in the Class A team competition with 72.5 points. Millard South ran away with the team title with 213 points, 70 points clear of runner-up Lincoln East.
