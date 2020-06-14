Over and over again, the competitors at the Nebraska Steer Wrestling Memorial hopped off their horses and attempted to tackle the steer they were chasing. Most of the time, it worked. They wrestled the animal to the ground, flipping it to its side or on its back to register a time.
Then they got up, usually the steer slowly got up and calmly walked away.
A couple feisty ones poked their tackler in the back once it was over. Nothing too serious, and the action got a few laughs from spectators and other competitors alike.
That was the scene at the 14th Annual Melvin-Swanson-Halligan Nebraska Steer Wrestling Memorial on Saturday in Sutherland, which saw quite a few competitors come out to compete.
“I rodeoed a long time,” Dean Gorsuch, one of the competitors and a two-time world champion, said. “But these are all the guys I rodeoed with and look up to myself. This is a special event.”
The rules were simple. Wrestlers jump off their horses and have to tackle the steer to the ground, placing it on its side or its back. Once that’s done, the time stops. Each participant gets two attempts, and the top overall times get another attempt. The winner is determined after that.
The Ote Berry’s Junior World Finals Qualifier kicked off the day’s action, with the top times qualifying for the finals in Las Vegas. Berry, who the junior event is named after, said he does this to help the future of the sport and keep the young interested.
“I try to have these events all over the country and we take the top 45 kids and we hold the finals every year in Las Vegas,” Berry said. “Hopefully, (we can) generate a little more interest in the sport and keep rodeo alive.”
Berry said he holds 15-20 events across the country, and they shoot for about 30 kids each time. He said some places, like this year’s winner, Adam Musil, has qualified for the finals four times now.
“It means a lot to me,” Musil said. “I try to make it to Ote Berry’s Junior World Championship. I really want to go and win it.”
Musil finished with a time of 17.12 on three attempts.
The Open saw 35 competitors compete out of 38 entries. Some of those returners were former winners of the Open and World Champions.
Dru Melvin, Nick Guy (who won the Open twice) and Gorsuch were all previous winners who entered the competition this year.
Gorsuch, a two-time world champion, decided to compete this year for the first time in a while. The last time he won the Open was in 2016. He was a world champion in 2006 and 2010. He was also out to support his son, Tayton, who was competing as a freshman in the Ote Berry.
“I get way more nervous with him, than I ever did (myself),” Gorsuch said about his son.” I love it.”
In the end, Payden McIntrye finished with an overall time of 13.88. Gorsuch came in second with a time of 14.20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.