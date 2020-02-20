Trio of Longhorns notch double figures as Chase County tops Gothenburg in C1-11

Even in the times when the offense isn’t clicking, the Chase County girls basketball team feels its defense will be giving the Longhorns a chance to win.
That was the case Thursday night at the Dawg House in North Platte in a Class C1-11 subdistrict title game.
The Longhorns managed just 15 points in the second half but didn’t allow Gothenburg to reach double figures in any quarter. It resulted in a 47-32 win.
“We didn’t have the best offensive night, especially in that second half with a lot of turnovers,” Chase County coach Randy Longoria said. “But we were able to hinge everything on our defense. We like to pressure full-court whenever we can and we feel our half-court defense is strong as well. I think that showed tonight.”
Mallie McNair, Alexis Richmond and Bryn McNair all had 11 points to lead the Longhorns.
Chiara Richeson had a team-high 11 points for Gothenburg. Alexis Bliven and Jaiden Davis added six and five points, respectively.
Swedes coach Brent Streeter said his team was focused on taking the ball out of the hands of Mallie McNair, the Longhorns’ senior play making guard.
“We tried to bracket her a little bit in the beginning and once we got the ball out of her hands (the goal) was to not let her get it again,” Streeter said. “Of course we aren’t the first team to try that and (Chase County) had a plan for it. We challenged her and she stepped up to it.”
The Longhorns scored the first five points and never trailed. Gothenburg closed to within 7-6 midway through the first quarter but Chase County answered with the next 11 points.
Chase County extended the lead to double figures in the second quarter and Bryn McNair beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Longhorns a 32-17 lead at the break.
“Anytime you get a shot like that at the end of a quarter or half it’s a boost,” Longoria said. “It’s a shot of adrenaline for sure.”
Chase County dominated the boards throughout the night, especially in the first half. The Longhorns doubled Gothenburg in shot attempts due to their ability to get second and third chances at the basket on multiple possessions.
“It has been a weakness of ours all year,” Streeter said. “At halftime we discussed that again. (Chase County) had 36 shots to our 18 and that is because they had two opportunities every trip down.”
The Chase County lead reached 20 points on Richmond’s basket with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.
Gothenburg never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
“We know that they were a really good rebounding team going into this game,” Mallie McNair said. “We just knew we had to box them out and not allow them second-chance shots.”
Gothenburg 8 9 6 9 — 32
Chase County 18 14 11 4 — 47
GOTHENBURG (32): Chiara Richeson 11, Jaiden Davis 5, Kynlee Strauser 2, Annica Harm 4, Alexis Bliven 6, Ellarey Harm 2, Marley Kennicutt 2.
CHASE COUNTY (47): Jerzee Milner 3, Mallie McNair 11, Jordan Jablonski 2, Alexis Richmond 11, Sophie Spady 3, Bryn McNair 11, Ashley Bubak 6.
