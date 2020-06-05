Tyler Tobey among FNBO Nationals who are spending extra time at the field

Baseball practice has officially ended for the day. The coach gives some parting words in a group huddle, and then the players are free to do whatever.
Some go home and shower, others may go grab something to eat after a tough day at practice. For the North Platte FNBO Nationals, you’ll find a group of eight or nine players still out on the field ready for another go.
Maybe a coach will join them for extra fielding practice. If they can’t use the field, they’ll ready a tee and work on their swing.
Tyler Tobey is one of those players on North Platte who shows up to practice early and stays behind once it is done. He stays because he wants to get better. He does it because he eventually wants to be noticed by college scouts and play baseball at the next level.
“A lot of us end up staying an hour or two after practice,” Tobey said. “We just all have that same drive and it feels really good. The environment is amazing.”
Tobey is a third baseman and a pitcher who usually comes in to close out games. On the mound, you could find him working on his pitch placement. When it comes to facing live batters, though, it’s all about strategy.
He will mix up his pitches to throw off batters. Sometimes, Tobey will start with a fastball outside the strike zone to see what kind of hitter he’s dealing with. Sometimes, he’ll start with a curveball to try and get the hitter to chase. Sometimes, he’ll throw out different pitches based on if the batter is right-handed or left-handed.
“I just love that feeling,” Tobey said. “Once a week or something, I get put in a game and I feel like all eyes are on me and I just feel that pressure.”
That pressure he feels this year could come from playing in an older age group. There is only one team for the Nationals this year, which means Tobey, a 17 year old who had played on the juniors team last year, will be going up against tougher competition. He’s not worried.
“I don’t think it will be that hard,” Tobey said. “We all matured a lot and we can probably adapt to the environment quickly with how much work we put in.”
Part of that adapting he was talking about also has to do with having a new coach this year. Andy Butler was named the coach of the seniors team in the offseason and Tobey, just like all the players on the team, has to learn how to play under Butler.
Luckily, it won’t be that hard. Butler was the coach of the juniors team in 2017. Tobey has even played football under Butler at North Platte High School.
“I know Mr. Butler from school,” Tobey said. “He’s a high school football coach and I’ve known him for a while. He’s a really good guy and I know he loves the sport.”
While there are no playoffs this season, that’s not going to stop Tobey from improving and continuing to put in that hard work he has been doing so far.
“Probably just have a better season than I had last year,” he said about his goal for the season. “For the team, since we don’t have a postseason, just to try and go undefeated.”
