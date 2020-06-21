UFC’s Justin Gaethje signs autographs, takes photos, launches business venture

Justin Gaethje says winning a title belt in the UFC this spring might have given him extra “juice” in terms of notoriety or popularity in the mixed martial arts circle.
But the way he approaches his sport hasn’t changed a bit.
“I still feel the exact same,” Gaethje said Saturday morning during an appearance at Alive Outside in North Platte. “It’s cool to look back at what you’ve accomplished but being in the position I’m in right now, I can’t really enjoy it yet.
“The work is not done,” Gaethje said. “I think when I’m done, it will be something spectacular to look back on.”
Fight fans turned out Saturday to see Gaethje, who won the interim UFC lightweight title with a victory over Tony Ferguson in May. For a two-hour block he signed cards, hats and T-shirts and posed for photos at Alive Outside. His appearance also coincided with the launch of Prairie Fire Strength. It is a strength plate company that he will run along with Alive Outside co-owners Drew Holm and Zac Bryant. The plates are being manufacutred by Aulick Industries Mental Fabricators in Scottsbluff.
Gaethje’s connection to the area also exists through Luke Cadillo, a North Platte High School graduate, who is one of Gaethje’s coaches. Gaethje’s appearance in North Platte came as he is preparing for an anticipated matchup with Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title unification fight. While no date has been announced, it is anticipated the fight will happen in September.
Gaethje is back training in his home gym in Arvada, Colorado, and on Saturday still sported six stitches in his chin as a result of a nasty gash he suffered from an accidental head-butt in a workout. The training resumed after he took a month off after he recorded a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson in UFC 249 to win the interim title.
“That was definitely my best performance,” said Gaethje, who has a 22-2 record in his MMA career overall and won five of his seven matches in the UFC. “Fighting at the highest level, we all have great skill and we all have great work ethic. It comes down to the people who don’t make mistakes in the heat of the moment.”
Gaethje is know as a stand-up pressure fighter who possesses strong knockout power. Nineteen of his wins have come through knockouts or a TKO. But he has demonstrated a little more patience in siutations during his matchups now than perhaps he did before. “When I was fighting how I did previously, I was undefeated,” Gaethje said. “My goal was to break (the opponent) and over and over they did
“There were two (losses) that were very similar in that (style) I was breaking them but they landed that one shot and they won,” Gaethje said. “After that, my thought is, ‘I can’t let them hit me.’.”
The 31-year-old Gaethje, nicknamed “The Highlight” was a NCAA All-American wrestler at the University of Northern Colorado and began his amateur fighting career when he was still in college.
He turned to the professional ranks in 2011 when he joined the Worlds Series of Fighting. He won the lightweight title in that series and defended the belt five times before he moved on to the UFC in 2017.
“He was very raw with he first started with no striking ability whatsoever” Cadillo said of Gaethje’s initial days of training in the sport. “He obviously was very athletic and a gifted wrestler,” said Cadillo, a former MMA fighter as well. “He has put in a lot of hours over the years to get to where he is now
