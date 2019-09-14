Undefeated Doniphan-Trumbull rolls to 60-14 victory over Hershey

HERSHEY — Greg Welch stood by the 20-yard line and spoke in confidence despite Friday’s outcome.
"We’re going to be a good football team," the Panthers first-year head coach said after processing a 60-14 loss against Doniphan-Trumbull at home. "The best is yet to come."
But on this particular Friday, the visiting team could do no wrong despite coughing up over 120 yards in penalties to remain unbeaten with their third consecutive double-digit win.
Hershey (1-2) forced three turnovers over the course of the game, but failed to contain the Cardinals notoriously high-powered offense, which currently averages 63 points per game and amassed over 587 yards of total offense on Friday.
"We hurt ourselves against this good team," Welch said. "We’re a young team and we played well the first two weeks, but today things just got away from us. But it’s a game of defense, and if you can’t stop them at all then you won’t get the ball back."
The Cardinals (3-0) offense wasted no time, either, scoring on their first two drives of the game.
After forcing a three-and-out for Hershey to start the game, the Cardinals punctuated a 46-yard opening drive with a 16-yard touchdown scramble from Griffin Hendricks.
Then they quickly added two points after a Hershey kickoff return yielded a safety for the Cardinals.
With the ball back on the safety, the Cardinals dumped it to Keithan Stafford, who broke for a 30-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0.
Hershey’s third drive yielded 15 yards and a first down, but ended without a score. In turn, Doniphan-Trumbull drove another 58 yards down the field in an attempt to score their third consecutive touchdown of the first quarter.
But a Bryce Butterfield interception on Hendricks — who completed 8-of-12 passes for 145 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — slammed the breaks on the Cardinals offense.
The Panthers parlayed that stop into a 57-yard touchdown from Nate Andresen to AJ Schultz on a halfback toss pass, which caught the Cardinals secondary off guard.
And the Panthers rally continued — if only for a moment.
Doniphan-Trumbull’s first play of the second quarter ended in a fumble that Hershey’s Eli McConnell quickly recovered, but the Panthers chances at knotting the game at 14 apiece came up empty.
"We did some things and kind of hung in there with that touchdown pass," Welch said. "But, again, if you can’t stop them and don’t get the ball back like we couldn’t do against them in the third quarter, it’s hard not to self destruct."
Led by Stafford, who finished with 191 rushing yards on 13 carries, the Cardinals headed into halftime with a 38-6 cushion after he punctuated a 58-yard touchdown run to mark his second of the game.
The Cardinals controlled the ball for more than 80% of the second half, continuing their aerial attack in the third quarter with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hendricks to Cole Essex.
And after another quick Hershey turnover, the Cardinals added another touchdown to open a 52-6 lead.
With running clock and down 60-6 in the final period, the Panthers added their final score of the game on an Andresen eight-yard run with 1 minute, 12 seconds left.
The Panthers’ next opportunity to make Welch a prophet comes on Sept. 20 at Centura.
Hershey (1-2) 0 6 0 8 — 14
Doniphan-Trumbull (3-0) 14 24 14 8 — 60
D: Hendricks scored on a 16yrd run (2pt conversion no good)
D: Hershey committed a safety on a kickoff return.
D: Stafford scored on a 30yrd run (2pt conversion no good)
H: Andresen to Schulz on a 57yrd pass (PAT no good)
D: Stafford on a 58yrd run (2pt conversion good)
D: Hendricks to Quist on an 8yrd pass (2pt conversion good)
D: Hendricks to Cole Essex on a 29yrd pass (2pt conversion no good)
D: Williams on a 3yrd run (2pt conversion good)
D: Myles Sadd to Jediah Manka on a 23yrd pass (2pt conversion good)
H: Andresen on an eight-yard run (2pt conversion good)
