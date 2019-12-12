UNK volleyball advances to DII Final Four

Telegraph staff reports
DENVER — And then there were four — and the University of Nebraska Kearney is one.
The Lopers (37-0) continued their phenomenal season in the Division II quarterfinals on Thursday, defeating Gannon University (Erie, Pennsylvania) 3-1.
This marks the third time in program history UNK has made the DII semifinals and first time since 2005 when the Lopers finished as national runner-up.
UNK dropped the first set to Gannon (30-7), but rallied to win the final three sets and win the match 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15.
UNK hit .261% and committed 13 errors, while Gannon hit .177%, while committing 28 errors.
For UNK, Julianne Jackson had a team-high 13 kills, Mary Katherine Wolf added 12 and Anna Squiers had 10. Josie Cox — a North Platte graduate — Anna Squiers and Maddie Squiers all had team high of five blocks each. Maddie Squiers posted a team-high 40 assists, while Jackson led the Lopers with 13 digs.
UNK advances to a Final Four matchup against Rockhurst University (Kansas City, Missouri) tomorrow at 6 p.m. Rockhurst swept Carson-Newman University in their quarterfinal match on Thursday, which was played right before UNK’s game.
