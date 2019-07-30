Wallace forfeits 2019 eight-man football season, will play JV six-man

The Wallace football team is forfeiting its 2019 eight-man football season and instead will play junior varsity
six-man.
Last season, due to low numbers and injuries Wallace had to forfeit its final five games of the year and finished 0-8.
"Due to low participation numbers, we have had to forfeit our varsity eight-man schedule for the upcoming football season," Wallace activities director Eric Miller said. "We hope to play a few JV six-man games, and are excited about learning the game of six-man football. We look forward to competing in any way possible this fall football season."