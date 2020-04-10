Warmer weather will bring morels

When the weather warms it will encourage the sprouting of morel mushrooms and those that hunt morels cannot wait to put this rich, nutty mushroom on the table. Good moisture and warm temperatures are needed to prompt the mushroom’s arrival. The morel season usually runs mid to late April through May.
This year we must remember to social distance when out in the field searching for morels as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to not spread the COVID-19 disease.
There are many conditions that affect the arrival of spring: temperature, snow, rain and sun. Many mushroom pickers expect to be able to time the arrival of morels. Some look for warm rains followed by warm sunny temperatures, others say the night temps must be above 50 degrees before the mushrooms sprout. Some mushroom pickers swear by the south-facing slope theory as a good producer saying the increased exposure to sunlight on south-facing slopes seems to produce more mushrooms earlier in the season than in other areas.
Morels can be found in a variety of places; moist wooded areas near dying or dead elm or ash trees, old apple orchards and timbered areas along rivers and streams. In our area, morels are more likely to be found under ash, cottonwood and elm trees, especially dead or dying ones. I’ve even found morels among cedar trees. Recently burned woods are also frequently cited as morel producing areas.
Morels are one of the most unmistakable fungi. All morels have a round- to cone-shaped cap that is honeycombed with pits and ridges that resemble a sponge. Morels have a short stalk are hollow through the cap and stem and host a warm brown to tan or yellowish color.
False morels should not be mistaken for morels and should not be eaten. They will have a cotton-like fiber in the stem. Sliced long ways the difference is noticeable as false mushrooms are not hollow. The cap will not be honeycombed and pitted like the morel and will be red-brown, brown or yellow-brown.
Morel hunters heading out to wooded areas need to keep in mind that they may be sharing the area with spring turkey hunters. Many hunters of both types will be utilizing Nebraska’s public lands, so use caution and keep safety in mind when you’re out.
If you hunt morels on a wildlife management area, consider purchasing a habitat stamp. Many people do not realize that wildlife management areas are funded by hunters that purchase a habitat stamp and hunting equipment. Morel hunters, hikers, birdwatchers and any others that use wildlife management areas should help fund these recreational areas that we all have to use.
Picking and packing them home
Using scissors or a sharp knife, snip morels off just above the ground, this keeps the mycelium of the mushroom safe in the dirt, which will hopefully provide more morels in the future and will keep dirt out of the ones you pick.
Carry an onion sack or some type of mesh bag. There are mesh bags specifically designed to help protect your harvest and allow the spore of the mushroom to be released back into the area. This is particularly important when you’re hunting places you want to go back to year after year as predictable, favorite spots. Air circulation and avoidance of moisture are essential in keeping your morels fresh. Never use a plastic bag or put morels in a warm or humid place as they will deteriorate rapidly if not kept cool and dry after they are picked.
Once you’ve got your mushrooms home, take them to the sink and rinse them with cold water to remove any loose dirt and bugs. Slicing the morel lengthwise into halves will make this easy.
After rinsing the morels thoroughly, fill the sink or a bowl with cold water and add a couple tablespoons of salt to the water. Drop your morels in and soak your morels in a salt bath. This is only needed to help bring any little critters out of the morels. If you feel your morels are critter-free, skip the salt all together because your morels will absorb the salt damping the true flavor. If you chose to use the salt bath, don’t let them sit for more than an hour.
If morels must be stored, dry them and put them in glass jars, but keep the lids loose rather than tightening them. Cleaned mushrooms can be sliced and frozen or canned for later use.
Sautéed in wine sauce and garlic, grilled over coals, battered and deep-fat fried or stuffed and baked, morels are the perfect companion to a meal of game, such as venison steaks, trout, pheasant, wild turkey, duck or goose. They are also a delicious addition to thick creamy soup.
There are many types of mushrooms in Nebraska, so it is important that mushroom hunters positively identify edible mushroom species. My favorite book for mushroom identification is “Mushrooms Demystified” by David Arora, which also contains a dichotomous key for positive mushroom identification. If you’re on Facebook, check out the Nebraska Morel page for more information about morels in our state. Don’t forget to get permission before entering private property to hunt mushrooms.
Turkey season
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has suspended the sale of nonresident spring turkey hunting permits in a proactive effort to prevent the potential for the spread of the novel coronavirus. This is being done by the commission in coordination with Gov. Pete Ricketts executive order No. 20-11 to help protect the health of Nebraskans by discouraging unnecessary travel.
Nebraska’s spring turkey season opened March 25 for archers. The shotgun season opens Saturday for youth and April 18 for adults. All turkey seasons close May 31.
The commission reminds all hunters to honor CDC, state and local health regulations when hunting. Honor social distancing guidelines, staying at least 6 feet away from your fellow hunters and from property owners on whose land you’ve already gained permission to hunt. Avoid knocking on doors to gain last-minute hunting permission.
There is no age limit to turkey hunt in Nebraska, so consider taking your child out for a new adventure this year. Permits for youth 15 years of age and younger are only $8.
Hunters age 12 to 29 must have completed a firearm hunter education course when hunting with a firearm or air gun. Youth ages 11 to 15 who take the online hunter education course normally are required to attend a two-hour hunt safe session before they can receive a certificate of completion, however, the hunt safe session requirement is temporarily being waived. Youth completing the online course will be certified, and they will be encouraged to take a hunt safe session in the future. For more on hunter education, visit outdoornebraska.gov/huntereducation.
Where possible, identify potential hunting locations early using our “Public Access Atlas” available online at outdoornebraska.gov. Make contact with landowners by phone or email ahead of time; and share contact information so you can let landowners know when you are arriving to reduce person-to-person contact and try to hunt near home.
Per the CDC guidelines, any person who is sick, has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, has knowingly been exposed to sick individuals, or has traveled outside of the country or to any areas with the community spread of COVID-19 should remain at home.
How to hunt turkeys
If you are new to turkey hunting, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has produced a series of educational turkey hunting videos where new hunters can learn more about equipment, techniques, turkey biology, aging, identifying the sex of a turkey and more. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/wildturkey to find information about how to hunt turkeys.
