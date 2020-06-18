North Platte FNBO Nationals coach Andy Butler already knows Thursday’s matchup against the Alliance Spartans is going to be a tough one for a couple reasons.
The first is due to what the team knows. Alliance went 43-9 last season and was fresh off a state tournament run, falling just shy of the Class B championship. Butler said his team understands just how tough Alliance is every year and it can’t underestimate its opponent.
The second is due to what the team doesn’t know. Butler said they aren’t sure who is coming back for Alliance this year and who isn’t. That makes preparing for certain pitchers and hitters a challenge.
“Alliance’s program has always been one that has produced great baseball,” Butler said. “We’ll definitely have to bring our A game day one just to make sure we start off where we want to go.”
The Thursday doubleheader opens the pandemic-shortened season for North Platte. It’ll play another doubleheader on the road Friday against Gering. Playing four games in two games is a lot to handle, but Butler believes it’s going to show what North Platte will need to work on.
“We’re going to see what we’re really made of here quick,” Butler said. “Gering hasn’t quite had the same success that Alliance has, but at the same time, it’s high school varsity baseball. That senior level. They’re going to bring their A game every time.”
North Platte will focus on what it does know, which is the strength of its players. Butler said he would like to have a steady rotation of pitchers for its games, but because the Nationals are playing doubleheaders most gamedays, he’ll need as many pitchers as he can get.
That starts with the Alliance games and who will be taking the mound. Jaylan Ruffin will get the start in the first game followed by Trey Barker in the second.
What follows is how the lineup will shape out. Butler said there is competition as to who is starting at most of the positions. When you throw in who will be pitching a certain game, it creates holes in the lineup that requires some shifting to fix.
“If Jaylan (Ruffin) is on the mound, we’ll know our outfield’s got to look different,” Butler said. “If Tyler Tobey, who is kind of a normal third baseman, is on the mound, we got to make some key adjustments there.”
Catcher Gus Kreber said he’s looking forward to getting the season started and has one goal in mind for the game against Alliance on Thursday.
“I’m looking forward to taking two W’s,” Kreber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.