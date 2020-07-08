SCOTTSBLUFF — Rosters for the 42nd annual West Nebraska All-Star Football Game and 36th annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game were announced this week.
Athletes are nominated each year by their respective high school coaches and selected by the All-Star coaches to participate.
The 2020 West Nebraska All-Star Football Game will be played at 7 p.m. MT July 24, at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff. The All-Star Volleyball Game will be at 4 p.m. MT July 24 at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff.
A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations.
Football
East
Ben Anderjaska, Wauneta-Palisade; Charles Aufdenkamp, St. Pat’s; Cameryn Berry, McCook; Dalton Caley, North Platte; Jackson Carter, North Platte; Jace Connell, South Loup; Drew Daum, McCook; Charlie Gale, St. Pat’s; Dakota Haines, Lexington; Clayton Hassett, Mullen; Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley; Nathan Hock, Alma; Deryk Huxoll, Cambridge; Corban Jernigan, McCook; Grant Jones, South Loup; Conner Kleckner, McCook; Ty Kvanvig, Mullen; Ryan Lauby, Overton; Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek; Isaac McCurdy, Alma; Talan McGill, St. Pat’s; Treven Melroy, Holdrege; Jonathan Ortner, Ainsworth; Anthony Paz, Lexington; TJ Roe, Brady; Raif Ruppert, Twin Loup; Daylan Russell, Alma; Brody Stienike, Gothenburg; Chase Swartwood, Elm Creek; Tucker Wyatt, Gothenburg; head coach, Jayce Dueland (Elm Creek); assistant coaches, Jake Harvey (Lexington), Brendan Johnsen (Alma), Matt Berry (McCook).
West
Bennet Bauerle, Chase County; Curtiss Bruhn, Chadron; Kobe Clevenger, Chase County; Nicholas Coley, Mitchell; Garrett Conn, Gering; Austin Dormann, Garden County; Blaine Dorn, Imperial; Josh Eschelman, Hershey; Grant Fischer, Valentine; Erik Folchert, Alliance; Cooper Heusman, Chadron; Hayden Hofrock, Sidney; Cayden Jobman, Sidney; Coy Johnson, Sandhills/Thedford; Jon Keller, Valentine; Gage Krolikowski, Valentine; Colter Mann, Alliance; Joe McCloud, Scottsbluff; Terrance Mokeac, Scottsbluff; Isaiah Neis, Garden County; Alex Patrick, Ogallala; Trevor Peterson, Chase County; Jake Sellman, Hemingford; Hunter Skalsky, Ogallala; Reid Spady, Garden County; Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff; Caleb Walker, Scottsbluff; Zak Wieser, Sidney; Cooper Wild, Chadron; Dylon Zink, Ogallala; Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford; head coach, Jason Spady (Garden County); assistant coaches, Mike Lecheer (Chadron), Dan Lenners (Chase County), Chad Dormann (Garden County),
Volleyball rosters
East
Katy Bartell, Hi-Line; MaShayla Burnett, Anselmo-Merna; Taylor Conroy, South Loup; Michaela Dukes, Wauneta-Palisade; Avery Johnson, Maywood-Hayes Center; Hadley Martin, Hi-Line; Shaye Porter, Hitchcock County; Kinsey Skillstad, St. Pat’s; Alexis Zimmer, Anselmo-Merna; head coach, Katie Hoblyn (Anslemo-Merna); assistant coach, Kory Rohde (Maywood-Hayes Center)
West
Nicole Birner, Sidney; Jaedy Commins, Ogallala; Allie Ferguson, Chadron; Sierra Garrett, Gordon-Rushville; Mattie Johnson, Sidney; Mallie McNair, Chase County; Sophie Spady, Chase County; Tyleigh Strotheide, Chadron; Chloe Stupka, Creek Valley; Madelyn Watchorn, Leyton; head coach, Blakelee Hoffman (Chadron); assistant coach, Jolene Dodge (Garden County).
