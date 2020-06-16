Will Coe looks to continue dominant streak on the mound for FNBO Nationals

Will Coe doesn’t feel nervous when he pitches. He tunes out the pressure. The only thing that matters to him during that moment is the batter he is facing.
That was the mindset he took with him when he was on the mound in the Cornhusker League Championship game against Lincoln East Carpetland last summer.
“Even though it was a big game, I tried to focus on what my job was and what I needed to do,” Coe said. “When I pitch, I don’t really get nervous or feel the pressure until after.”
If he had any nerves during that game, he definitely didn’t show it. He pitched a two-hit complete game that day, only letting up one run in a 4-1 win. He had help from his teammates, who put three runs on the board in the second inning, allowing Coe to pitch with a lead for the rest of the game.
“Having your team get on the board first is a really big factor in the pressure and easing up a little bit,” he said.
Coe’s dominant season on the mound didn’t go unnoticed. Coach Andy Butler mentioned toward the start of team practices that he wanted to see the same level of production from the young pitcher this year.
Coe will get that chance when the North Platte FNBO Nationals begin their season Thursday against Alliance in a doubleheader. Coe will see ample opportunities to pitch against some tougher competition, as it is his first time playing at the seniors level.
“It will take a little bit of time to get used to, but I think once me, myself and my other guys get settled in, we’ll be just fine,” Coe said.
He said everyone is excited to get back out on the field and play again. Due to COVID-19 regulations, there won’t be nearly as many fans watching the games as only immediate family is permitted to attend. Coe said it will be different not seeing as many people watching the games.
“I think we’ll adapt to it,” he said. “We’ll still ball out like we’ve always done.”
Coe is a pitcher who can play an infield position if need be. He mostly focuses on his pitching, though. He typically starts games, but can also be used for relief later in the season.
His philosophy is to always get ahead of the batter in the count. Coe said if you get that first pitch strike, you can better control the pace. When you fall behind, it’s harder to navigate your way through the at-bat.
Coe has four pitches in his arsenal: a sinker, a four-seam fastball, a curveball and a circle changeup. His go-to pitch is his fastball, which he registered in the mid 80s for speed last fall. He believes he got that miles per hour speed up since then, but hasn’t tested the time.
As a pitcher, Coe said he likes helping the team win games and be in such an important position.
“Give it my all and put my team in position to win,” Coe said. “That’s my main focus. Just take every pitch, just pitch by pitch, and try to set up my guys for the victory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.