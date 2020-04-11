Without a shot at redemption: After being runner up, St. Pat’s golf had eye on state championship

Charles Aufdenkamp was one season away from earning his 12th varsity sport letter.
The senior out of St. Pat’s completed his final seasons of football and basketball, sports he played since he was a freshman. He was ready for his first year on the golf team after previously running track for the past three.
As soon as it was announced fans wouldn’t be allowed to watch the state basketball tournament, however, Aufdenkamp knew the spring season, and his chance of collecting that final varsity letter, was not going to happen.
“We were on our way to the boy’s state (tournament),” he said. “Coach (Brandon) Lyles and I were kind of talking and I’m like, ‘You think golf’s going to be done then?’ And he nodded and said, ‘Yeah. Probably.’”
Aufdenkamp said it was tough not having this final season after putting in so much work to prepare for it.
“I’ve worked my entire athletic career so that I could achieve that (final letter),” he said. “Not many people even have the opportunity and it’s very unfortunate that I can’t have that opportunity now as well.”
Aufdenkamp’s story was one of a few surrounding the Irish golf team in the wake of the Nebraska Schools Athletic Association canceling spring athletic competitions.
Perhaps the biggest was how this team, which was returning four of the five golfers that competed in last year’s Class D States Tournament, will miss out on a chance to make another deep run.
“I thought we were going to have a pretty special team,” coach Brendan Lyles said. “(We were) trying to get back to the state tournament and trying to make a run at it again like last year because we only lost by one stroke.”
That one extra shot made all the difference as the Irish posted a plus-68 on the day, earning them second place behind West Holt High School. Sophomore Teegan Sonneman led the way with a 12-over-par score to help push St. Pat’s into contention.
Sonneman, along with sophomore Connor Hasenauer and seniors Andrew Lindemeier and Dylan Woody, were all returning with enough experience to become viable threats to win the state title.
“It was awesome to get second, but it hurt that we were that close to winning it,” Lindemeier said. “Our goal (for this year) was to go out and see if we can win state.”
Even though the future of the season looked uncertain early on, Lyles said he was still encouraging his players to stay in touch and continue playing the game. He said he reminds the team that places like River’s Edge Golf Course is still letting them golf and work on their craft.
“They’ve been pretty accommodating to us,” Lyles said. “I’ve been trying to be in their ear and tell them they can still go out and play and still get better.”
The lost season isn’t the only tale. There was also the story of the team’s seniors, who have played all four years, missing out on that final season.
After years of hard work, it looked as if Lindemeier’s and Woody’s senior year would be their best chance yet of winning that title. When the news broke that the season was canceled, it was hard for them to come to terms with it.
“Andrew texted me and it made the rest of the day pretty rough knowing that we won’t have a chance to present all of our work that we put in over the summer and after last year’s season,” Woody said. “And we won’t be able to get the state championship that we were working extremely hard four. Especially for the seniors.”
Lindemeier said the moment he knew the season wasn’t happening was when he was in Arizona playing golf with Sonneman and Hasenauer.
“We were in Arizona hanging out by the pool when I read a note that we were going to be canceling school for a while,” Lindemeier said. “That’s kind of when I lost hope for the season. That hurt.”
While both Woody and Lindemeier played other sports — Woody played three years of football while Lindemeier played four years of football and three seasons of basketball before becoming a team manager — golf was special because it was the final sport of the year.
“I was just kind of hanging out and thinking about a lot of the memories we had made throughout my golf career,” Lindemeier said. “That was heartbreaking.”
