Without a shot at redemption: After being runner up, St. Pat’s golf had eye on state championship

Weather Alert

...HARSH WINTER WEATHER HEADING TOWARD WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... .A POWERFUL SPRING WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION TONIGHT AND LAST THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...RAIN CHANGING TO SNOW ACCOMPANIED BY STRONG WINDS IS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES AND WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIVESTOCK SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. WIND CHILL READINGS NEAR ZERO ARE EXPECTED MONDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&