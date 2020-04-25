Young Wallace golf team faces setback with lack of season

Naomi Farnsworth views golf as something she can continue to do for the rest of her life. It’s one of the reasons she chose golf over track when it came time to pick a spring sport her freshman year at Wallace High School.
Skip ahead two years and Farnsworth is a junior, and she is one of the most experienced players on a team with first-year players.
“I don’t really see track as a sport I can carry on throughout college or after college,” she said. “I can still go out with my parents and I can still play golf with them.”
That experience helped her develop into a leader on the team, and it was something she was looking forward to on a relatively new team.
“I can teach my friend’s (golf) easily,” Farnsworth said. “I think that’s a good character, leadership. Being able to carry on people to enjoy the sport.”
Her leadership on the team will have to wait until next year after the spring season was canceled due to COVID-19. While Farnsworth will be back, a few of those first-year players were seniors, meaning they’ll miss out on their final season.
Coach Terry Fowler said Farnsworth was probably the most disappointed in the lack of a season because most didn’t know what they had truly gotten themselves into by being on the golf team for the first time.
Fowler said there were more athletes signed up to play golf this season (nine) than any of the three years he had been coaching the team.
With the increase in members, Fowler said, comes some challenges. One of the biggest ones is the lack of golf courses in Wallace.
“My wife was going to have to help, and we were going to have to take two vans with that many kids to go to Sutherland to practice,” he said.
Another challenge was that Fowler took a year off from coaching the team last season. Not many players on the team knew who Fowler was, so he had to reintroduce himself to the team.
“We previously had a different coach last year, but he decided not to take on our team,” Farnsworth said. “We also loved our coaches this year, too, because they make everybody’s day and how much fun they make it.”
Fowler said while he and the team are disappointed the season won’t happen, there’s not much anyone can do about it now and it is what it is.
“It didn’t just happen to Wallace,” Fowler said. “It happened to the whole country and the whole world.”
