North Platte firefighters extinguish a fire Friday inside a construction dumpster on Bailey Avenue in downtown North Platte next to the parking lot behind the Hotel Pawnee building. Renovation work is being done before the opening of the nearby Cedar Room restaurant on Dewey Street, and the dumpster was filled with pallets, insulation and old carpet from the work, according to Fire Capt. Emerald Miller. It is unknown what sparked the fire.
