North Platte residents express holiday spirit with elaborate light shows, decorations

There are Christmas displays that will catch one’s attention and perhaps cause them to slow down while driving by a home during the holiday season.
Then there are ones that stop traffic.
The latter is the case for Corban Heinis’ house at 716 E. 10th St., which has become one of the must-see sites in North Platte over the past few holiday seasons.
The sensory and auditory attraction features candy canes, inflatable Christmas decorations and projected displays coming from windows on the top floor of the house. The house and yard are also covered by decorative hoops and thousands of lights that dance and blink in time to 10 Christmas songs coming from a sound system. The songs can also be heard on the radio at 88.5 FM.
There are approximately 20,000 bulbs and almost 3,000 feet of cords in the display.
It has resulted in vehicles not only slowing down as they near the house, but also coming to a complete stop in front of it to check out the production.
“Everybody driving by likes to see it, and we like to see the smiles on people’s faces,” said Heinis, who set up the display with his friend, Travis Lee, who lives across the street.
The two began the decorating two days after Halloween — for that holiday, they also had a display set up at the house, but not quite as elaborate as the Christmas one. They finished the work just days before Thanksgiving.
The neighbors to the left of Heinis’ house “donated” their front yard for the Christmas display, and the residence to the right has a flashing sign in the yard that simply says “Ditto” with an arrow pointing to the production.
It’s one that Heinis and Lee plan to make even more extravagant next year. The question is: What is the next step?
“We were just talking about that last week,” Heinis said. “We don’t really know yet.”
Heinis’ house is not the only one decked out with holiday cheer in North Platte — a city where the neighborhood’s decorating on Meadow Court in the past years earned the cul-de-sac the moniker “Candy Cane Lane.”
Christmas might not be Jim Pishna’s favorite holiday, but you wouldn’t know it from the appearance of his house at 821 E. Fifth St.
There are three Christmas trees spread out across his living room and kitchen — two fake ones and a prominent cedar tree that was cut down from the family farm in Burwell.
And then there is the exterior of the house.
Green- and red-lighted candy canes line both sides of the walkway to the front porch and a waving inflatable Santa Claus and an elf sidekick are placed in the front yard.
There is lighting along the trim of the house, the bushes and shrubbery, and also the length of a fence that runs down the side of his yard.
“It just gets to be a little bit more that we put up each year,” Pishna said. “My girlfriend likes the lights and that’s a main reason why I do it.”
Pishna lives across the street from the residence that used to be known as the home of “The Angel Guy.”
The late Ernie Mohr, who died in 2011, decorated his house with lights and angel decorations for nearly three decades — first at East Fifth Street and then at a residence at Third and Eastman.
It was a tribute to his wife, Mary Ann, who died in 1974, and according to a 2004 North Platte Telegraph article, he used as many as 1,500 angel decorations in his display and had an electrical bill that would climb as high as $600 during the holiday season.
“His displays were something,” Pishna said. “They were gigantic.”
“He likes (decorating) with me and that makes it fun for me."
Bill Kelsey lives by Mohr’s former house as well and said his holiday decorations at his 909 E. Fourth St. residence are inspired by Mohr as well.
Lined up on a row on a ledge of his porch are six angels that Mohr had given him.
“I was just talking to his son the other day and I said, ‘I wish I had paid more attention to when your dad was doing this stuff,’” Kelsey said. “There are times when I will go to string up something and I just think, ‘How did he do that?’ His display was more elaborate than mine.”
Kelsey’s displays include lighting on the house and trees in the yard, along with a handful of inflatable Christmas decorations. One is penguins surrounding a mailbox, a nod to his wife’s job with the post office. He also has a seemingly endless playlist of Christmas songs he runs off his iPod that can be heard by those passing by the house.
The house was where he grew up and is one he has been decorating since he was a boy. Back then, it was just some lights on the exterior of the house. He credits the ever-expanding growth of the current display to the enjoyment his 6-year-old grandson, Will, gets from it.
“Every time he sees (a decoration) he likes, we pick it up,” Kelsey said. “He likes (decorating) with me and that makes it fun for me.”
