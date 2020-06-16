BrewBakers Coffee House & Gifts
» Website: brewbakerscoffeehouseandgifts.business.site
» Phone: 308-529-0228
» Address: 106 S. Walnut St., Arnold, NE 69120
» Directions: From North Platte, 24.3 miles northeast on U.S. Highway 83, 16 miles east on Nebraska Highway 92, then right on South Walnut Street
» Cost: menu prices on website
» Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
The Bonfire Grill & Pub
» Website: arrowhotel.com/dining-1
» Phone: 308-872-6662
» Address: 509 S. Ninth Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822
» Directions: From Arnold, 24.1 miles east on Nebraska Highway 92, 9.2 miles southeast on Nebraska 2-92, then right onto South Ninth Avenue
» Cost: menu prices at arrowhotel.com/menus
» Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday (pub closes 1 a.m.), 2-9 p.m. Sunday
