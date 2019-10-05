Sharathon for KJLT starts Tuesday
Christian Radio KJLT/KJTF will host its annual Sharathon Tuesday through Thursday.
The broadcast will be hosted by Gary Hofer, Glenn Littrell, Deb Dishman, Roger Olson and special guest host Keith Becker of the Todd Becker Foundation.
The Sharathon goal this year is $315,725, according to a press release. Listeners may phone in donations by calling 308-532-1659 or 1-800-532-1659. Pledges also can be made online at kjlt.org.
KJLT/KJTF is a noncommercial, nondenominational ministry that depends on listener support.
KJLT is found at 970 AM and 94.9 FM; KJTF is at 89.3 FM. You can also listen online at kjlt.org.
The station will have an open house during the Sharathon. All are welcome to stop in for food and refreshments.
The studios are at the corner of B Street and Bailey Avenue in North Platte.
Ogallala church to present
‘The Appearing’
Ogallala Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1004 East G St., will start their series on the end of the world at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
It will run through Oct. 12.
Shawn Boonstra from the Voice of Prophecy will “explore myths and facts that surround the Appearing — an event mentioned over 2,500 times in the Bible,” according to a press release.
The second session will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, the third session will be at 7 p.m. Friday, and the final two sessions will be at 11:30 and 2:30 Oct. 12.
Brady Methodist Church to host Lord’s Acre dinner
The Brady United Methodist Church’s annual Lord’s Acre Dinner will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Brady Community Center. A freewill donation will be collected. The event also includes the Country Store and Bake Sale, where homemade goodies, gift baskets, ornaments and more will be sold. Carry outs are available.
Grant & Ogallala Women’s Connection to meet Oct. 15
The Grant & Ogallala Women’s Connection will meet to discuss freedom from fear at 1 p.m. MT Oct. 15 at the Petrified Wood Gallery, 418 E. First St., Ogallala.
Tickets are $5 at the door and all are welcome. Guitarist and soloist Myron “Mike” Berry will be the meeting’s musical guest.
Marti Ford of Topeka, Kansas, will be the guest speaker. She will play her harmonica during her presentation “Music, a Balm for the Soul,” and then go on to discuss her personal story of how she stopped living in fear. After several tragic events and a divorce, she learned to really trust Jesus and depend on His work, according to a press release.
Reservations are appreciated and can be made by calling Marilyn Dahlkoetter at 308-284-3837 or Evelyn McGregor at 308-289-5801 or via email to evelynlmcgregor@gmail.com.
