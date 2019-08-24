Gruber, Gary L., 80, of Cozad, died Aug. 23, 2019, at his home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., with family present from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Henley, Frank Thompson Jr., 87, died Aug. 22, 2019, in Macon, Georgia. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday Aug. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Vijumon Choorackal as celebrant. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Randecker, Karl “Jack” J. Sr., 86, of Farnam, died Aug. 21, 2019, at Gothenburg Health. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Farnam United Methodist Church with Pastor Neil Kloppenborg officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Central Plains Hospice or the Farnam United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Wilmoth, Shirley Ann (Lauer), 84, died Aug. 22, 2019, at Heritage at Twin Creeks, Allen, Texas. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Broken Bow, with Mark Gefaller officiating. Burial will be at the Merna Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.