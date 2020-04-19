My name is John Hales, and I am running for mayor.
North Platte has been my home for the past 28 years. I am married to Jan, and we raised our three sons, Scott, Nathan and Patrick, in North Platte.
My involvement in the community through many organizations and committees has allowed me to create working relationships with many community leaders. I feel like I can communicate with anyone.
My 35 years of retail and business experience, as well as five years as vice president of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., prepares me for the job of mayor.
During my time at the chamber, I was able to establish statewide contacts which allows me to promote North Platte.
The redevelopment of downtown into the Canteen District is an excellent example of a how North Platte is moving forward.
I will support further development of this area, as well as, striving to attract new business to our mall location. I appreciate our local businesses and will always be an advocate for them.
In order to attract employees for our local businesses and entice new business and industry, there must be affordable housing available. I support efforts being made to meet this need.
I will build strong alliances with business owners, the chamber, schools and legislators.
The job of mayor requires a full-time commitment and the ability to have a flexible schedule. I recently retired and can give the citizens of North Platte my full attention.
My goal will always be to “Put the Future of North Platte First.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.