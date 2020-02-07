Source: CandyStore.com.
Chocolate hearts are Nebraska's favorite way to say "Be mine" on Valentine's Day, according to data released by CandyStore.com, a bulk candy seller.
The runners-up for most popular candies in Nebraska are heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and "Cupid Corn" -- candy corn in pink, red and white.
The National Retail Federation reports that across the nation, over half of shoppers are planning to give candy as a Valentine's Day gift this year, spending a collective total of $2.4 billion.
Despite a long reign at the top, conversation hearts were top-sellers in only nine states. Sweethearts -- now made by Spangler Candy Co. after they bought New England Confectionery Co. in 2018 -- were absent from the market last year due to "manufacturing challenges," said Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw last year.
Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are seeing a spike in sales everywhere, according to CandyStore.com, even with other companies manufacturing their own version of conversation hearts.
