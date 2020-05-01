The 2020 edition of Nebraskaland Days was postponed Friday to an unspecified time, the latest casualty of medical concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Leaders of Nebraska’s official statewide celebration, held in North Platte annually since 1968, announced the decision in a press release Friday morning.
They still hope to hold a truncated Nebraskaland Days later this summer, including the annual Buffalo Bill Rodeo and some of the 55-year-old festival’s other headline attractions.
But the festival-ending Summer Jam Concert Series will not be held, with organizers hoping to reschedule its featured artists for June 2021, Executive Director David Fudge said in a virtual press conference.
“I’ve lost track of the different number of scenarios we’ve run to get something in in June,” he said. “Ultimately, we won’t be able to.”
People who already have purchased 2020 festival tickets can either hold them for the rescheduled dates — even if they’re in 2021 — or receive a full refund, Fudge said.
Those who have purchased tickets received emails Friday morning and will receive another next week with refund instructions.
Nebraskaland Days will have about a 30-day refund window, Fudge said. The festival will refund the full face value to direct purchasers, but third-party buyers will have to contact those parties about refunds.
When a postponed Nebraskaland Days might be held later this summer, Fudge said, will depend upon the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, which sanctions the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.
“PRCA would like to really like to see as many rodeos this year as possible,” he said.
Assuming COVID-19 medical restrictions due are soon eased, Fudge said, Nebraskaland Days wants to preserve as much of the 2020 festival as possible for local community groups — which raise money from their affiliated events — as much as for itself.
“One of the reasons we held out so long (before postponing) is it’s not just an impact on us,” he said. “It’s an impact on them.”
Nebraskaland Days, founded during the runup to the state’s 1967 centennial celebration, began as a single parade in Lincoln in 1964.
The capital city hosted the first three full festivals from 1965 to 1967 while the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission solicited bids to host the permanent event.
North Platte was chosen on Nov. 15, 1966.
Once it moved west, Nebraskaland Days absorbed North Platte’s Buffalo Bill Rodeo, an annual event since 1947.
The city stakes its claim as rodeo’s birthplace on William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s “Old Glory Blowout” of July 4, 1882. That event also inspired Cody’s Wild West Show, launched a year later.
Nebraskaland Days’ annual parade and Frontier Revue moved west from Lincoln with the festival, while the first concerts of what became the Summer Jam Concert Series were held during the 1975 event.
The independent Miss Nebraska Scholarship Pageant, held in North Platte since 1985, has also postponed its June pageant. No new date has been announced.
Miss Nebraska and the separate Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant, which moved to town in 1991, both inherited traditions of beauty and rodeo pageants from the first Nebraskaland Days editions in North Platte.
Fudge said he doesn’t yet know how the postponement might affect Miss Rodeo Nebraska’s 2020 pageant plans. The winner typically is crowned on the rodeo’s opening night.
