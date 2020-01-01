featured

North Platte’s key stories from 2019

In looking back at North Platte’s most interesting stories of 2019, we’re reminded at The Telegraph that some years are fascinating without one story commanding all the attention.

In our city’s case, a ranked “top 10” list didn’t quite seem to fit — though it might have if the statewide March 13-14 “bomb cyclone” had taken a different path through our area.

So we’ll take an A-to-Z approach — alphabetical, that is — in reviewing the past year in news at the forks of the Platte.

Bailey Yard

Rail Days - Bailey Yard Tour

Cutting some 250 jobs over many months had a way of diffusing the perceived impact of 2019 layoffs at the world’s largest railyard.

That by no means eased the pain for North Platte residents and especially for newer and older neighbors who made their living at the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard as the year began but weren’t by its end.

The full impact of U.P.’s Unified Plan 2020, aiming to boost efficiency by running longer trains with fewer people, remained opaque as railroad officials regularly declined to put numbers to their North Platte job cuts.

The number stood at 118 as of early February, based on rare public comments by local union leaders. An Oct. 20 Omaha World-Herald story said 133 more had been laid off since June.

Whatever the exact numbers, Bailey’s total employment apparently fell below 2,000 during the year, based on rough estimates by the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

County government

Koertner officially removed after all-day Lincoln County Board meeting

Ousted Lincoln County Treasurer Lorie Koertner (center) talks with other spectators on July 15, 2019, before county commissioners reconvened their fact-finding hearing on her office’s financial condition during her 4½ months in office. They later affirmed the first-year treasurer's removal.

Lincoln County’s first full year with a five-member County Board (following voter approval in 2018) featured bond issues to repair distressed paved county roads and build a long-expected addition to the 2011 county jail.

But the year’s top courthouse headline burst forth when commissioners invoked a long-unused 1879 state law to unseat first-year County Treasurer Lorie Koertner.

The County Board’s initial vote to do so May 13 preceded North Platte school board members’ approval that evening of $3.7 million in short-term borrowing to cover property tax payments woefully short of expectations.

A Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts review after Koertner’s initial removal found $6.14 million in undeposited checks along with backlogs in other routine treasurer’s business.

Commissioners confirmed her dismissal after an all-day hearing July 15, later naming interim Treasurer Shelli Franzen to complete the rest of Koertner’s term.

Development

Tight local homebuying market looser this year

Houses line the Dancer Subdivision at West Philip and Dixie avenues in this summer 2019 photo.

A December 2018 study recommending major efforts to expand and rehabilitate North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s housing stock set the stage for several 2019 development initiatives.

Most of those projects — with the notable exceptions of hotels near I-80 and Phase II of the chamber’s “Shot in the Arm” housing initiatives — moved forward with approved or expected help from tax increment financing.

While work started on the first of a projected 37 TIF-aided single-family homes approved in 2018 near West Philip and Dixie avenues, the City Council approved a 48-unit expansion of Pacific Place Apartments in September.

Phase 1 of Iron Trail Industrial Park is underway

The seven first-phase warehouse and distribution center buildings in Chief Development Inc.’s Iron Trail Industrial Park are gradually rising on the north end of Twin Rivers Business Park near North Platte’s Walmart Distribution Center. All seven metal buildings, some of which are shown here in December 2019, were in various stages of enclosure when the photo was taken. The City Council gave Chief the go-ahead Oct. 1 to proceed with Iron Trail’s 7-acre, $3.5 million first stage, the spearhead of an intended 30-acre, 30-building complex. The Grand Island firm also envisions commercial and senior-living developments along Interstate 80, detailed plans for which have yet to be presented to the council.

Council members also annexed land in August for future businesses near the Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange and rezoned the first part of a 62-acre site at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard in November. Additional apartments are expected throughout the tract.

The year’s most far-reaching project was unveiled in August by Chief Development Inc., which proposed industrial and commercial projects and an eventual “senior living” complex between the I-80 exits.

The Grand Island firm’s first phase, the Iron Trail Industrial Park near Walmart Distribution Center, was taking shape at year’s end.

Downtown

Several important steps were taken to advance the “renovations in progress” in North Platte’s historic downtown, launched with the early 2018 removal of 1970s-era “urban renewal” sidewalk awnings along North Dewey Street.

A welcome addition

Construction workers in July 2019 finished installing Hirschfeld’s new curved awnings over the North Dewey Street entrances to the 1910 Elks Building. The 102-year-old men’s clothing store, North Platte’s oldest downtown business, has operated at the corner of East Fourth and Dewey for the past 56 years — slightly longer than O’Connor Five, 10- and 25-Cent Store, which opened there with the building and moved a block east in 1963.

More storefront facelifts were completed during 2019, notably in July at downtown stalwart Hirschfeld’s in the 1910 Elks Building. Blackledge Park, a mini-park along North Jeffers Street, was dedicated in October.

9-13 dewey st master plan-1 web.jpg

Plans for the next stage of renovating the North Dewey Street stretch of North Platte's downtown "bricks" propose new sidewalks, trees or greenery, a center square, movable planters and covers for alleys. The design also calls for additional parking spots and festoon or string lighting.

The City Council endorsed renovation of downtown’s brick streets and aging water and sewer lines in 2020, along with street-level landscaping for a reimagined “Canteen District” and nomination of the entire downtown to the National Register of Historic Places.

And 2019 witnessed milestones for three key downtown buildings:

Celebratory ‘crowning’: Prairie Arts Center welcomes public to third floor opening

Judy Thompson, a board member with the Creativity Unlimited Arts Council, speaks about the renovation work at the Prairie Arts Center on Dec. 21, 2019. The center celebrated the completion of the third floor at the downtown facility.

» The opening of the Prairie Arts Center’s third floor just before Christmas, completing a decade-long renovation of the 1913 post office building.

Fox Theatre’s sign returns in time for its 90th birthday

Workers from Condon Signs of North Platte lift the Fox Theatre’s original 1929 neon sign back into place Nov. 14 at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.

» November’s 90th birthday of the Fox Theatre, marked by renovation of its iconic 1929 sign as part of a larger North Platte Community Playhouse fund drive.

Hotel Pawnee

Ninety years after its glitzy dedication on Oct. 16, 1929, North Platte’s Hotel Pawnee shows the wear of six years of desertion alongside the fancy terra cotta touches sponsored by former Gov. Keith Neville. A lengthy tangle of debts and unpaid taxes after the hotel's 2013 closure as a retirement center was resolved during 2019 when North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. acquired the Pawnee's delinquent tax-sale certificate, secured title and sold it to California historic redeveloper Jay Mitchell, the hotel's other major debt holder. 

» The chamber’s initiative that paid off back taxes on the vacant Hotel Pawnee in March and consolidated ownership under California historic redeveloper Jay Mitchell as the hotel marked its own 90th birthday in October.

Flood insurance

Flood plain recedes from NP's historic footprint after 40 years

The 2009 Federal Emergency Management Agency map at left shows the residential areas of eastern North Platte that currently remain in the 100-year flood plain (blue). Those areas will shift to the 500-year flood plain (brown) when the new map at right takes effect Feb. 7. They’re the last of North Platte’s traditional residential areas west of Bicentennial Avenue to be relieved of their 1979 federal flood-insurance mandate under a series of FEMA map revisions beginning in 2006.

The last vestiges of a 1979 federal mandate requiring flood insurance to be maintained by property owners in North Platte’s historic footprint were lifted in October by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It marked victory in a decades-long campaign to lift the mandate by city officials and especially by veteran City Administrator Jim Hawks, who said in December he would retire in May 2020.

History

5-2 lchm canteen facade 2 web.jpg

Jim Griffin, director and curator of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, shows off a 21st-century replica of the classic North Platte Canteen sign hung over the Union Pacific Depot’s trainside doors in summer 1943. It was made and donated by Condon Signs owner and president Chad Condon for possible inclusion in a museum expansion project including a false-front scale replica of the depot’s trainside front.

Long the preserver of North Platte’s World War II Canteen heritage, the Lincoln County Historical Museum announced plans in May to develop a Canteen-themed addition to its North Buffalo Bill Avenue museum.

An anonymous $25,000 donation in December cleared the way to seek designs for the project, which would feature scale replicas of the long-vanished 1918 Union Pacific Depot’s trainside entrance and “Canteen room.”

Iron Eagle

Citizens concerned Iron Eagle drains city funds

Gary Hunt searches for his golf ball as Martin Enderle moves their cart along the fairway of hole No. 5 at Iron Eagle Golf Course in North Platte. The 25-year-old public golf course's ownership remained unsettled as 2019 ended, despite public debates in June and September.

The 25th anniversary of North Platte’s 18-hole public golf course near I-80 passed with fresh controversy over whether the city should retain the course plagued over its history by floods of red ink and South Platte River waters.

Despite emotionally charged exchanges in June and at budget time in September, the year ended with no change in Iron Eagle’s status quo but a potential neighbor in Chief Development’s projected “senior living” complex to its west.

Regional

NPPD awards contract for R-Project

This graphic shows the proposed route for Nebraska Public Power District's R-Project.

Non-weather-related highlights in west central Nebraska included ongoing turmoil over interest by alternative energy developers in the sparsely populated but environmentally fragile Sandhills.

A long-debated plan to build 19 wind turbines near Kilgore was approved in October by the Cherry County Board, triggering lawsuits to block it over alleged conflicts of interest.

The Nebraska Public Power District prepared to build its “R-Project” transmission line through the Sandhills after winning federal clearance in June. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision sparked federal litigation by opponents.

As the year ended, board members of the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement tabled further action on potential wind and solar energy projects over its groundwater wells in southern Lincoln County.

Construction for Ogallala library begins

A bulldozer breaks up ground in spring 2019 at Ogallala’s former Progress-West Ward Elementary School site as construction work begins in earnest on the city’s new Kathleen Lute Public Library. City and library leaders expect in early 2020 to complete and dedicate the 12,600-square-foot replacement for Goodall City Library, housed downtown in Ogallala’s original American Legion Hall since 1953. The new library site had been vacant since 2015, when city officials swapped the former Collister Park site with Ogallala Public Schools to obtain it and tore the old school down. Progress, which opened in 1949, was connected for more than four decades to the 1913 brick West Ward building that was razed in the late 1900s.

A less controversial project took shape in Ogallala, where construction was well along at year’s end on the Kathleen Lute Public Library to replace the venerable Goodall City Library.

Retail

Plenty of opportunity

The bankruptcy and nationwide liquidation of Shopko during 2019 left another retail hole in North Platte, which saw several longtime retail stalwarts pull out between 2017 and 2019. Bomgaars, a regional farm-supply retailer, bought Shopko's North Platte location on East Philip Avenue for a new store.

For the third consecutive year, North Platte lost a longtime “big box” retailer when Shopko went bankrupt nationally and closed its store near Platte River Mall after some 35 years.

North Platte's new Bomgaar's store to open ahead of schedule

The new North Platte Bomgaars opened its doors in late October 2019, just over three months since the Sioux City, Iowa-based farm and ranch supply store reached a purchase agreement for the former Shopko location at 501 E. Philip Ave. 

Regional farm-supply retailer Bomgaars bought Shopko’s building and opened its own North Platte store at the end of October, four months after Shopko closed.

Sears ends 70-year run in North Platte

The Sears Hometown store in North Platte's Francis Square closed in October 2019, ending a 70-year presence in the city for the one-time catalog and retail giant.

But the city’s retail history marked another ending that same month with the closing of the Sears Hometown store. The once-great catalog retailer had been in North Platte for 70 years, the first 68 of them downtown.

New owners reinvent Alive Outside

Ariel Quiroga, one of three co-owners of Alive Outside, looks over a Trek fat-tire bike at the store at 601 S. Jeffers St. The bike and fitness equipment store, closed by its previous owners in summer 2019, reopened as the Christmas shopping season began.

On the plus side, Alive Outside reopened under new owners at Thanksgiving after the previous owners closed it during the summer.

Downtown restaurant Mallory’s closes doors

Mallory’s, a restaurant bar and grill downtown, closed in February 2019. Its premises in the McCabe Building at East Fourth and Dewey streets were taken over by Good Life on the Bricks, which opened in July.
Good Life on the Bricks a family affair

The Good Life on The Bricks banquet area features a vintage bicycle. The restaurant opened in July 2019 in the McCabe Building, on the corner of East Fourth and Dewey streets, taking the place of the former Mallory's restaurant.

Though Mallory’s closed its downtown restaurant in February, Good Life on the Bricks took its place in July.

Godfather’s in North Platte closes doors

North Platte was without a Godfather's Pizza franchise between November 2018, when its former location closed at East Philip and Cottonwood streets, and February 2019, when Wild Bill's Fun Center acquired the franchise and converted its Sidelines restaurant and sports bar for the Omaha-born pizza chain.
Godfather's Pizza returns to North Platte

Megan Huddle, event coordinator at Wild Bill’s Fun Center, and Zach Hiebner, general manager of Sidelines, prepare for the February 2019 opening of Godfather’s Pizza inside the restaurant and sports bar next to WB's bowling center.

Wild Bill’s Fun Center brought Godfather’s Pizza back to town in February, replacing WB’s Sidelines restaurant.

Unicameral

West central Nebraska’s five state senators maximized their influence in the increasingly urbanized Legislature, winning chairmanships of four major committees: Banking, Education, Government and Natural Resources..

North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, chairman of the Education Committee and a member of the Revenue Committee, unveiled a plan to revamp Nebraska’s complex state school aid formula as part of gaining long-term property tax relief.

Despite an alliance between Groene and Revenue Committee chair Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, property tax efforts stalled amid opposition by Gov. Pete Ricketts, wary urban school leaders and even some rural lawmakers.

The Groene-Linehan effort remains alive as the 2020 Unicameral convenes, as does a plan by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman to tax farm and ranch land based on income capacity.

Another Erdman proposal — a petition drive to force property tax relief by a substantial state income tax credit — also promised to overshadow the “short session” starting Wednesday.

Weather

Bomb cyclone map

This National Weather Service map displays the various warnings and advisories issued across the Great Plains in advance of the "bomb cyclone" of March 13-14, 2019. The red indicates a blizzard warning; the dark blue is a winter storm that doesn't quite reach blizzard status; and the shades of green warn of potential for flooding. The gray is for dense fog. The brown is a wind warning, and the yellow is a tornado watch. The massive storm buried the Panhandle and northern Nebraska in a blizzard and triggered catastrophic flooding across much of central and eastern Nebraska. The North Platte area, which found itself in the eye of the storm, received an inch of rain March 13 and consistent 60 mph winds on the 14th -- but hardly any snow.

Finally, back to that March “bomb cyclone,” which included the northern and eastern edges of The Telegraph’s coverage area in its tragic double-barreled assault of massive blizzards and unprecedented floods.

Amazingly, North Platte found itself in the figurative “eye” of what weather experts likened to an inland hurricane.

After nearly an inch of rain on March 13, the city was virtually spared from snow the next day — though not by unrelenting winds of over 60 mph as much of Nebraska was buried by snow or drenched by floodwaters.

The reprieve, however, only interrupted six months of unusually frequent precipitation that lifted North Platte’s year-long total to 28.91 inches, seventh-highest in the city’s 145 years of weather records.

