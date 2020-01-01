North Platte’s key stories from 2019

In looking back at North Platte’s most interesting stories of 2019, we’re reminded at The Telegraph that some years are fascinating without one story commanding all the attention.
In our city’s case, a ranked “top 10” list didn’t quite seem to fit — though it might have if the statewide March 13-14 “bomb cyclone” had taken a different path through our area.
So we’ll take an A-to-Z approach — alphabetical, that is — in reviewing the past year in news at the forks of the Platte.
Bailey Yard
Cutting some 250 jobs over many months had a way of diffusing the perceived impact of 2019 layoffs at the world’s largest railyard.
That by no means eased the pain for North Platte residents and especially for newer and older neighbors who made their living at the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard as the year began but weren’t by its end.
The full impact of U.P.’s Unified Plan 2020, aiming to boost efficiency by running longer trains with fewer people, remained opaque as railroad officials regularly declined to put numbers to their North Platte job cuts.
The number stood at 118 as of early February, based on rare public comments by local union leaders. An Oct. 20 Omaha World-Herald story said 133 more had been laid off since June.
Whatever the exact numbers, Bailey’s total employment apparently fell below 2,000 during the year, based on rough estimates by the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
County government
Lincoln County’s first full year with a five-member County Board (following voter approval in 2018) featured bond issues to repair distressed paved county roads and build a long-expected addition to the 2011 county jail.
But the year’s top courthouse headline burst forth when commissioners invoked a long-unused 1879 state law to unseat first-year County Treasurer Lorie Koertner.
The County Board’s initial vote to do so May 13 preceded North Platte school board members’ approval that evening of $3.7 million in short-term borrowing to cover property tax payments woefully short of expectations.
A Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts review after Koertner’s initial removal found $6.14 million in undeposited checks along with backlogs in other routine treasurer’s business.
Commissioners confirmed her dismissal after an all-day hearing July 15, later naming interim Treasurer Shelli Franzen to complete the rest of Koertner’s term.
Development
A December 2018 study recommending major efforts to expand and rehabilitate North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s housing stock set the stage for several 2019 development initiatives.
Most of those projects — with the notable exceptions of hotels near I-80 and Phase II of the chamber’s “Shot in the Arm” housing initiatives — moved forward with approved or expected help from tax increment financing.
While work started on the first of a projected 37 TIF-aided single-family homes approved in 2018 near West Philip and Dixie avenues, the City Council approved a 48-unit expansion of Pacific Place Apartments in September.
Council members also annexed land in August for future businesses near the Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange and rezoned the first part of a 62-acre site at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard in November. Additional apartments are expected throughout the tract.
The year’s most far-reaching project was unveiled in August by Chief Development Inc., which proposed industrial and commercial projects and an eventual “senior living” complex between the I-80 exits.
The Grand Island firm’s first phase, the Iron Trail Industrial Park near Walmart Distribution Center, was taking shape at year’s end.
Downtown
Several important steps were taken to advance the “renovations in progress” in North Platte’s historic downtown, launched with the early 2018 removal of 1970s-era “urban renewal” sidewalk awnings along North Dewey Street.
More storefront facelifts were completed during 2019, notably in July at downtown stalwart Hirschfeld’s in the 1910 Elks Building. Blackledge Park, a mini-park along North Jeffers Street, was dedicated in October.
The City Council endorsed renovation of downtown’s brick streets and aging water and sewer lines in 2020, along with street-level landscaping for a reimagined “Canteen District” and nomination of the entire downtown to the National Register of Historic Places.
And 2019 witnessed milestones for three key downtown buildings:
» The opening of the Prairie Arts Center’s third floor just before Christmas, completing a decade-long renovation of the 1913 post office building.
» November’s 90th birthday of the Fox Theatre, marked by renovation of its iconic 1929 sign as part of a larger North Platte Community Playhouse fund drive.
» The chamber’s initiative that paid off back taxes on the vacant Hotel Pawnee in March and consolidated ownership under California historic redeveloper Jay Mitchell as the hotel marked its own 90th birthday in October.
Flood insurance
The last vestiges of a 1979 federal mandate requiring flood insurance to be maintained by property owners in North Platte’s historic footprint were lifted in October by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It marked victory in a decades-long campaign to lift the mandate by city officials and especially by veteran City Administrator Jim Hawks, who said in December he would retire in May 2020.
History
Long the preserver of North Platte’s World War II Canteen heritage, the Lincoln County Historical Museum announced plans in May to develop a Canteen-themed addition to its North Buffalo Bill Avenue museum.
An anonymous $25,000 donation in December cleared the way to seek designs for the project, which would feature scale replicas of the long-vanished 1918 Union Pacific Depot’s trainside entrance and “Canteen room.”
Iron Eagle
The 25th anniversary of North Platte’s 18-hole public golf course near I-80 passed with fresh controversy over whether the city should retain the course plagued over its history by floods of red ink and South Platte River waters.
Despite emotionally charged exchanges in June and at budget time in September, the year ended with no change in Iron Eagle’s status quo but a potential neighbor in Chief Development’s projected “senior living” complex to its west.
Regional
Non-weather-related highlights in west central Nebraska included ongoing turmoil over interest by alternative energy developers in the sparsely populated but environmentally fragile Sandhills.
A long-debated plan to build 19 wind turbines near Kilgore was approved in October by the Cherry County Board, triggering lawsuits to block it over alleged conflicts of interest.
The Nebraska Public Power District prepared to build its “R-Project” transmission line through the Sandhills after winning federal clearance in June. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision sparked federal litigation by opponents.
As the year ended, board members of the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement tabled further action on potential wind and solar energy projects over its groundwater wells in southern Lincoln County.
A less controversial project took shape in Ogallala, where construction was well along at year’s end on the Kathleen Lute Public Library to replace the venerable Goodall City Library.
Retail
For the third consecutive year, North Platte lost a longtime “big box” retailer when Shopko went bankrupt nationally and closed its store near Platte River Mall after some 35 years.
Regional farm-supply retailer Bomgaars bought Shopko’s building and opened its own North Platte store at the end of October, four months after Shopko closed.
But the city’s retail history marked another ending that same month with the closing of the Sears Hometown store. The once-great catalog retailer had been in North Platte for 70 years, the first 68 of them downtown.
On the plus side, Alive Outside reopened under new owners at Thanksgiving after the previous owners closed it during the summer.
Though Mallory’s closed its downtown restaurant in February, Good Life on the Bricks took its place in July.
Wild Bill’s Fun Center brought Godfather’s Pizza back to town in February, replacing WB’s Sidelines restaurant.
Unicameral
West central Nebraska’s five state senators maximized their influence in the increasingly urbanized Legislature, winning chairmanships of four major committees: Banking, Education, Government and Natural Resources..
North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, chairman of the Education Committee and a member of the Revenue Committee, unveiled a plan to revamp Nebraska’s complex state school aid formula as part of gaining long-term property tax relief.
Despite an alliance between Groene and Revenue Committee chair Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, property tax efforts stalled amid opposition by Gov. Pete Ricketts, wary urban school leaders and even some rural lawmakers.
The Groene-Linehan effort remains alive as the 2020 Unicameral convenes, as does a plan by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman to tax farm and ranch land based on income capacity.
Another Erdman proposal — a petition drive to force property tax relief by a substantial state income tax credit — also promised to overshadow the “short session” starting Wednesday.
Weather
Finally, back to that March “bomb cyclone,” which included the northern and eastern edges of The Telegraph’s coverage area in its tragic double-barreled assault of massive blizzards and unprecedented floods.
Amazingly, North Platte found itself in the figurative “eye” of what weather experts likened to an inland hurricane.
After nearly an inch of rain on March 13, the city was virtually spared from snow the next day — though not by unrelenting winds of over 60 mph as much of Nebraska was buried by snow or drenched by floodwaters.
The reprieve, however, only interrupted six months of unusually frequent precipitation that lifted North Platte’s year-long total to 28.91 inches, seventh-highest in the city’s 145 years of weather records.
