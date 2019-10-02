North Platte Whiskey Creek closes; owner seeking new location

A crew from Condon Signs in North Platte take down the sign on the front of Whiskey Creek Wood Fire Grill Wednesday morning after the restaurant announced its closure.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

Whiskey Creek in North Platte closed its doors today after lease negotiations fell through, owner Jim Gardner said in a press release.

Gardner said he has been in negotiations with the landlord for nearly a year.

“We felt that the landlord’s terms were not fair and equitable to a tenant that has been in business here for as long as we have been,” Gardner said. “In our opinion, rent increases were exorbitant and other terms inserted into the deal in recent days made the lease agreement no longer attractive.”

The restaurant has been at 311 Halligan Drive for 20 years.

“It saddens me that such a successful business at this location has to end this way,” Gardner said.

Gardner said his company put $200,000 into the building five years ago.

“But it needed much more than that to bring it up to par,” Gardner said. “We will now look for a new location to build a Whiskey Creek in North Platte. We have had multiple offers by individuals willing to build to suit a new facility for us.”

The Telegraph is seeking comment from the landlord.

