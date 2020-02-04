During the afternoon and evening of Jan. 31, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Red Willow County, according to a press release.
In total, 10 businesses were inspected. One of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 10%. The business that failed the inspection was Schmick’s Market in McCook (Did not check ID, sold to minor).
The businesses checked include liquor stores, convenience stores, restaurants, and bars. Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.
This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.
