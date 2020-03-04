Fourteen Keith County businesses were targeted in an alcohol inspection sweep by Nebraska State Patrol investigators Saturday.
One business, the Paxton Pit Stop, sold to a minor. All 14 businesses checked the individual’s identification card.
The businesses included liquor stores, convenience stores, restaurants and bars.
Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell to an underage individual are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.
