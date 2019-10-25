Still stuck on what candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters?
Online bulk candy supplier CandyStore.com recently published a map detailing the most popular candy in each state. The map is based on their candy sales from 2007 to 2018, "looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween," according to the press release.
Source: CandyStore.com.
In Nebraska, Twix and Sour Patch Kids trail salt water taffy, but Skittles were the national favorite.
Data collected by the National Retail Federation estimates that $2.6 billion will be spent on candy alone this year, and that the average household spends about $25 on candy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.