As a lifelong resident, I want to ensure North Platte is a community where our children want to live. Our city must be a place local businesses thrive, where the quality of life is attractive and where residents feel they have value. We need a return, in the form of good infrastructure and services, for the amount of taxes we pay.
My entrepreneurial spirit motivates me to embrace critical thinking, innovation, service and continuous improvement. Entrepreneurship led me to open North Platte’s first regional Internet provider business in 1995. The leadership skills and information technology expertise I gained led me to my current employer where I became the Chief Information Officer. Hard work is a normal part of my life. I am young enough to work many hours but have enough experience to understand the value of delegation. Hard work is the key to moving our community forward and I know that is needed to be a successful mayor.
I make time to serve the community, a passion that has grown since I returned from college. In recent years I have been: the president of North Platte Noon Rotary, the president of Flat Rock Toastmasters, technical advisor for Platte River Fitness Series, board member of Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, as well as board roles on the Nebraska Information Technology Commission and Nebraska Statewide Telehealth Network. My wife, Terri Burchell, and I have enjoyed helping to host the USS Nebraska Sailors, Rodeo Queens and other activities during Nebraskaland Days.
Over the last year I have collected information to develop my playbook that outlines some key objectives that will improve growth in North Platte. They are jobs, housing, economic development, responsible spending and infrastructure including strong neighborhoods and recreation. I’m concerned about our community and I’m ready to do something about it.
