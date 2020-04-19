The right experience. The right choice. I believe my experience of working for the city as a firefighter/paramedic, a commercial/residential builder/developer, business owner and working with almost every department within the city gives me the experience over any other candidate to lead this city. I have the time to give the citizens the full-time mayor that it is going to take to grow North Platte, and I will bring business ideas back to the mayor’s office.
It’s time to end the good old boys club and the influence some businesses have over our council for their personal gain and to have someone that will have the citizens of North Platte’s backs.
I can see a clear future for North Platte with total transparency throughout all departments; more manufacturing development; lower property taxes; better living conditions for residents; building the retail sector back up; creating more jobs; building quality of life for our citizens; controlling the city’s expenditures; creating areas of revenue other than property taxes; and helping all department heads understand budgeting and how to increase other revenues within their department, making their department as profitable as possible.
One of the first things I want to do is put our mission statement in big letters across the back wall of the council chambers that will read: “To make North Platte the best place to live.”
That way council members only have to look behind the presenter at the council and read our statement and then vote accordingly. Not their own personal agenda or some corporation’s agenda, but the citizens of North Platte’s agenda.
I will have the well-being of North Platte and its citizens as my No. 1 priority.
That I promise you.
Better-paying jobs so our kids coming home from college can have high-paying jobs is a worthy goal. However, not all people can go to college. They may want to, but possibly they didn’t have the means or luck wasn’t on their side at that point of their lives. Our motto should be that we need higher-paying jobs throughout our economy so all our citizens can succeed in life and can make a difference in their families.
Thank you.
